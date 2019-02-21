Taj Festival 2019: A celebration of Indian culture and history in Agra!

Taj Festival 2019: Visiting Taj Festival not only gives you a wonderful opportunity to be a part of the spectacular carnival but also gives a chance to explore the Taj Mahal.

Taj Festival 2019: If you’ve never been to Taj Mahal, this is the right time to visit. The Taj Festival in Agra is an annual extravaganza that celebrates the craftsmanship and rich cultural heritage of our country by bringing together India’s rich arts, crafts, cuisine, cultures, dance, and music. Every year the festival is held at Shilpgram near the eastern gate of Taj Mahal. This year it is on from February 18 – 27.

The Taj Festival begins with a grand procession which reminds one of the magnificence of the Mughal era. Camels and elephants are brilliantly decorated, drummers are adorned in finery, talented folk artists and master craftsmen are all gorgeously attired when they participate in this lavish procession.

The Taj Festival brings together memorable performances by some of the best classical artists in the country. The dance programmes and wonderful song are by some of the best in the country. Famous singer of Bollywood, Usha Uthup participated in Bollywood Nights at the Muktakashi stage. Uthup sang and thrilled everyone from her Hindi and Punjabi Songs. Bollywood song like ‘Monica O My Darling’, ‘Peeche Peeche Aaunga’, ‘Uri Uri Baba Uri Baba’ and ‘Dum Maro Dum’ which forced the audience to dance.

Watch ANI Video:



Also Read: Bhitarkanika National Park, Odisha: Watch world’s largest white crocodiles! Complete travel guide

Folk artists are given a center-stage every year; they celebrate everything from the sapera dance of Rajasthan, to lavani of Maharashtra and Nautanki.

The Taj Festival gives the Indian craftsmen a unique platform to showcase their talent. They exhibit their works of art, and visitors get the chance to purchase the marvelous pieces straight from the artisans. Exhibits include wood carvings of Saharanpur, brass and other metal ware of Moradabad, handmade carpets of Badohi, pottery of Khurja, chikan-work of Lucknow, silk of Varanasi and much more.

You can absorb the vibrant vibe of the place by going on an elephant or camel ride. For all your gourmet needs, a food festival is also organized at the same time where you can taste some of the most exotic cuisines from different parts of the country. Visiting Taj Festival not only gives you a wonderful opportunity to be a part of the spectacular carnival but also gives a chance to explore the Taj Mahal – one of the Seven Wonders of the World.