TAAI urges govt to relax norms for IATA-accredited travel agents, make registration automated

The Travel Agents Association of India (TAAI) has urged the Union tourism ministry to relax norms for its over 1,400 IATA-accredited agents and also make the registration process automated.

TAAI, in its ‘Focus 2022′ document submitted to Tourism Secretary Arvind Singh, also requested the ministry to undertake state-wise registration of the trade members for accreditation from the tourism ministry along with the travel agents’ body, a statement said on Thursday.

The document highlights key points for the year 2022 and how with the ministry’s support and encouragement, tourism and travel trade will stabilise and sustain, TAAI said in the statement.

The services sector is the largest contributor to the GDP and travel trade is the most significant one among all, the statement quoted TAAI president Jyoti Mayal as saying. “Travel trade fraternity needs to be educated and upgraded continuously.”

Mayal, according to the statement, highlighted the key point of accreditation with the Ministry of Tourism. He also requested for undertaking a state-wise registration drive along with TAAI for the trade members to register with the ministry besides seeking relaxation in norms for over 1,400 IATA-accredited agents who are members of TAAI and automating the registration process, the statement said.e

TAAI Vice-President Jay Bhatia said the Association wants to commence certified educational programmes for its members and the entire trade on Incredible India.

“Training on new distribution capability (NDC), global distribution system (GDS), visa rules and agro-tourism packages, among others, are a few programmes that could be designed by TAAI on the basis of the experience and expertise of its members,” he added.