Switzerland, the most preferred snow destination for Indians

Club Med, the premium all-inclusive operator and global ski holiday leader has unveiled Asia Pacific’s first snow holiday report that highlights that out of a 4 billion millennial population, 64 per cent Indian prefer travelling to snow destinations for their holidays.

Key findings:

* For Indians, Switzerland is the most preferred destination for snow holidays above Japan and France that other countries in APAC prefer

* 200 million people from Asia Pacific have taken a snow holiday in the last three years

* On average, 34 per cent Indians spent at least US$ 380 per day per person at their snow holiday vacations

* Indians prefer snow-boarding and skiing over exploring local attractions and exploring different locations while on snow holidays

* Summer mountain holidays are also growing in popularity with almost 80 per cent Indian’s travelling to summer mountains for the holidays

* Millennials are driving the Indian travel market – 64 per cent Indians in the age group of 25-34 take snow holidays

Xavier Desaulles, CEO of Club Med, East and South Asia & Pacific said, “This research is a timely insight into the mind of today’s Asia Pacific consumers who enjoy a snow holiday. The market is evolving rapidly in line with Asia’s growing affluence and interest can only grow fuelled by back-to-back Winter Olympics in PyeongChang and Beijing. This survey is an essential new tool that will allow us to inform and service our clients and regional partners as we understand how their habits and needs are developing and as we open new mountain resorts regionally and globally.”

For Indian snow enthusiasts, Switzerland was the most popular destination, partly fuelled by the prominence of the country in its Bollywood movie scene. St Moritz in Switzerland was the top long haul destination for Asians looking for a snow getaway.

Habits of snow holiday goers

Personal recommendations depended on online reviews and social media. Countries vary by their choice of booking options possibly depending on avenues available to them and the most value offerings. A recent trend that is to be seen across the APAC is that guests mostly book transport and accommodation together followed by transport and accommodation separately or a bundle package for accommodation and ski; self-booking or via travel agent is almost equal.

The snow holiday market has seen rapid growth in India in the last three years with an estimated 13.8 million travellers in the last three years with 6.9 million in the last one year alone. The numbers correlate with the overall APAC region’s growing affluence and desire to explore the world in a more experiential and different way whether with family or friends.

The average Indian snow holidaymaker is the young age millennial between the age group of 25-34 who prefers exclusive long holidays typically between March and October. Numbers show that the Indian millennials are more attracted towards the adventure activities like skiing and snowboarding.

While countries like India and Japan have a strong holding of men snow holiday makers at 70 per cent and 83 per cent respectively, countries like Hong Kong SAR (57 per cent), Singapore (56 per cent), Malaysia (58 per cent) and Australia (54 per cent) led the ranking bias towards more female snow holidaymakers.

Snowboarding during snow holidays tops the list for Indians at 66 per cent followed by reconnecting with nature (62 per cent), other mountain activities at 60 per cent, exploring local attraction (59 per cent) and experience different environments at 58 per cent. Spa makes into the top 10 activities for a well-rounded holiday with resorts expected to be well equipped with access to all the necessary facilities.

Apart from Skiing, a well-rounded holiday for Indians include enjoying local food, quality time with family, non-ski activities is important to travellers given that they spend significant time and money on these holidays.

Significantly, 14 per cent of Indian also cited doing nothing as a reason to go to a mountain destination indicating a desire to just get away from it all and enjoy their environment.

Unlike in North America and Europe markets which are very ski and snowboard centric, Asia Pacific travellers are looking for a much more diverse snow experience, sometimes with no ski/snowboard practice at all.