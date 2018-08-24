Surprise findings of geography knowledge survey by British Airways

A survey conducted by British Airways has revealed interesting findings on Indian adults’ geography knowledge and travel habits. The survey highlights that despite some being crowned masters of maps and geography greats, a small percentage failed in their test on geography knowledge. In India, the research was conducted amongst 500 adult respondents, in the first week of August 2018.

While 46.80 percent rate their geographical knowledge on world locations, capital cities, and landmarks as very good, a significant 15.60 percent named New York as the capital of the USA. Further, a small percentage (6 per cent) even believe that Russia is a continent and India is a European country.

The survey further reveals that Indians are fond of travelling. More than half (59.60 per cent) of the Indian adults consider themselves ‘well-travelled’, having visited three countries on an average while 28.60 per cent consider somewhat travelled. Additionally, when it comes to exploring the world, both male (59 per cent) and female (58 per cent) have equally travelled and have good knowledge of world locations, capital cities and landmarks.

The study further reveals that 32.60 per cent cannot identify the language Brazilians predominantly speak while a small percentage (6.40 per cent) consider Russia as a continent.

However, Indian adults are well aware of the capital of other countries and around 66 per cent identified Budapest as the capital of Hungary.

Globally, the research polled 9,000 adults from 13 countries, with India going up against US, France, Germany, Russia, Brazil and Australia. One in four Australians struggle to name the Colosseum’s home as Rome (24 per cent), while almost one in five (19 per cent) of French respondents and one in 10 Italians aren’t aware their home countries are part of the Alps. Only 54 per cent of Australians correctly said Budapest was the capital of Hungary, whereas UK based respondents fared better with 66 per cent selecting the correct answer.

The survey responses indicate that when it comes of geography knowledge Indian adults excels in their knowledge though a small percentage were off the mark.