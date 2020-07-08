Supreme Court notice to government on fresh plea for air ticket refund

The top court had suggested that a credit note by airlines must have a life of at least two years and for any route, if that is the way out.

The Supreme Court on Tuesday sought response from the Centre in a fresh petition seeking full refund on tickets for flights cancelled due to the lockdown imposed after the Covid-19 outbreak. The petition filed by the Air Passengers Association of India will be heard along with the already pending petition filed by Pravasi Legal Cell.

Senior lawyer CA Sundaram, appearing for the association, told the Bench led by justice Ashok Bhushan that the alleged action of airlines of not refunding the entire value of the cancelled air tickets was violative of the civil aviation requirement issued by the authority.

Earlier in June, the top court had asked the ministry of civil aviation and airlines to sit together and work on modalities to reach a solution for refund of money to passengers for cancellation of their tickets during the lockdown. The top court had suggested that a credit note by airlines must have a life of at least two years and for any route, if that is the way out.

While the domestic passenger flights in India resumed from May 25, there is no word yet on resuming international flights.