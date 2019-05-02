Planning summer vacations? Use these Spicejet and Indigo offers to save extra and enjoy more!

Summer vacations have began and everyone is in a mood to plan their travel schedule and destinations. In the excitement and euphoria of vacations, we generally end up spending more and later regret. Apart from saving on your spend in hotels and tours, you can also use offers by different airlines and save money spent on transit and stay. Budget airlines like Spicejet and Indigo have some offers where you can either save 10%-40% or more on your flight tickets or package or get cashback from Rs 500 to Rs 1,000.\u00a0Here is a list of top offers from SpiceJet and IndiGo for travellers: 1. SpiceJet Wow Wednesday: Every Wednesday, you can get 10% cashback on booking flight tickets with your PayTM wallet. The offer is valid till July 15. 2. Spice vacation offer on flight and hotel: Valid till May 31, this plan gives u upto 40% off on flight and hotel combination (conditions apply). No promo code is required for booking under this offer. Travel dates are not restricted under this offer. 3. Spice Vacation offer on hotels: This 'explore more at less' plan from SpiceJet gives 50% off on all hotel bookings. You have to use promo code SUMMER50 to avail this offer which is valid till May 31. There is no restriction on dates of travel under this offer. 4. Spice Experiences offer: By using promo code EXPERIENCE15, you can avail 15% off on activities bookings. The maximum discount that can be availed under this offer can not exceed Rs 1,000 for each booking. This offer is valid till May 31 and other terms and conditions are available on spicevacations website. 5. SpiceJet's book 3, pay for 2 offer: Under this offer, you can book hotel for three night but pay only for two nights, your last night will be free at the same hotel. To avail this offer, you'll have to use the promo code BUY2GET1. Under this offer, the maximum discount that can be availed is Rs 1,200. The offer is valid till May 31st and other terms and conditions are available on spicevacations website. Also Read |\u00a0Five simple ways to keep your trip smarter and lighter 6. IndiGo-OYO Offer: Under this offer, you can stay with OYO hotels and avail flat 60% off in addition to 40% OYO Money cashback on your stay. This offer is subject to event of Force Majeure. The offer is valid till May 16 and and you'll have to use promo code INDIGOXOYO to avail it. For more terms and conditions, visit IndiGo website. 7. IndiGo's Digibank by DBS offer: Under this offer, you can book using digibank by DBS' Debit Card on their app or website and get Rs 300 cashback. The offer is valid on every Wednesday and Sunday till May 31. Visit IndiGo website for more terms and conditions. 8. Indigo's Airtel Payments Bank offer: To avail this offer, you'll have to pay via Airtel Money or Airtel Payments Bank and you will get 10% cashback up to a maximum of Rs 200. This offer is valid till May 31. Other s and conditions are given on IndiGo's website.