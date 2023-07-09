Summer travel picks: Location tips for planning a delightful vacation this season

By Ankur Biplav

As per data released by United Nations World Tourism Organisation, international tourism has reached 80% of pre-pandemic levels during the first quarter of 2023. Vacations serve as vital components of a balanced and fulfilling life, offering people an opportunity to relax, recharge and rejuvenate. As the world becomes increasingly fast-paced and demanding, recognising the importance of vacations has never been more crucial. As the summer sun graces, here are some considerations and inspirations for planning a delightful vacation during this summer season.

Poland

Night panorama of Old Town in Warsaw, Poland

Poland, a country in the heart of Europe, is emerging as an enchanting tourist destination, captivating travellers with its rich history, picturesque landscapes, and vibrant culture. Poland boasts a captivating history that is visible in its well-preserved historical sites and landmarks. The medieval city of Krakow, with its UNESCO-listed Old Town and magnificent Wawel Castle, takes visitors on a journey through time. Warsaw, the capital city, showcases a unique blend of ancient and modern architecture.

Western Australia

A diverse state occupying a significant portion of the Australian continent , Western Australia has emerged as an irresistible tourist destination. With its stunning coastline, pristine landscapes, vibrant cities, rich cultural heritage, Western Australia offers offers an array of experiences that leave travellers in awe. From the iconic Pinnacles Desert, with its limestone formations, to Ningaloo Reef, it is a haven for snorkellers and divers.

Liverpool, England

Albert Dock,Liverpool,UK.

Liverpool, the historic port city located on the banks of river Mersey, has evolved into a captivating tourist destination, seamlessly blending its rich history, vibrant culture, and world-class attractions. Renowned for its iconic music scene, historic landmarks, and warm hospitality, Liverpool has firmly established itself as a must-visit city for travellers from across the globe. Music enthusiasts and fans of The Beatles flock to Liverpool, the birthplace of the legendary band that revolutionised popular music. The Beatles Story Museum, situated at the iconic Albert Dock, offers an immersive journey through the band’s meteoric rise to fame. Visitors can explore the story behind the Fab Four and relive the Beatlemania era through fascinating exhibits, memorabilia, and interactive displays.

Charleston, South Carolina

Charleston, South Carolina, USA skyline over the Ashley River.

Charleston, located in the heart of South Carolina’s Lowcountry, has become a beloved tourist destination, attracting visitors from around the world with its rich history, enchanting architecture, warm hospitality and stunning coastal landscapes. Known for its charming cobblestone streets, antebellum mansions, and vibrant culinary scenes, Charleston offers a captivating blend of old-world charm and modern delights. The city’s historic district is a living testament to its colonial past.

Fiji

Sail boat seen through palm trees, Mamanuca Group islands, Fiji

Nestled in the heart of the South Pacific, Fiji, has long been revered as a tropical paradise, enchanting visitors with its turquoise waters, pristine beaches, lush rainforests, and warm hospitality. Known for its breathtaking natural beauty, vibrant culture, and an array of thrilling activities, Fiji has become a sought- after destination for travellers seeking both adventure and relaxation.