Want to take holy dip in Ganga at Haridwar Maha Kumbh 2021? Get Covid test first

Maha Kumbh 2021: As the Haridwar administration prepares for the mega event that will take place in January next year, the Trivendra Singh Rawat government has come up with a new set of rules for the devotees attending the Maha Kumbh 2021. The new set of regulations state that any person who wishes to take a holy dip in the Ganga river during the Maha Kumbh should get tested for Covid-19 infection. In fact, people won’t be allowed near the Ganga ghats if they don’t have a report stating that they are corona negative, an Indian Express report said on Tuesday.

The officials have been told to carry out antigen tests at key entry points during the Maha Kumbh. Anybody intending to participate in the holy event must register on the state portal, specially launched for the Maha Kumbh, the IE report said. Apart from this, volunteers will also be asked to take part in the event. They will be asked to distribute masks and sanitisers. In 2010, over 70 lakh people had attended the Kumbh Mela in Haridwar. Keeping this in mind, the Uttarakhand government is also talking to other states to manage the number of devotees attending the 2021 event.

The Haridwar Maha Kumbh will be the first religious event of 2021 that will go as per plan despite the corona scare. The state government has already started sprucing up the Ganga Ghats and other religious centres in and around Haridwar. A 100-bed hospital is also being set up for any eventuality. According to reports, the dates of ‘Shahi Snan’ have already been announced by the ‘Akhadas’. The first Shahi Snan of the Maha Kumbh will take place on March 11. The second one will be on April 12, third on April 14, which will coincide with Vaisakhi festival. The last Shahi Snan of the 2021 Maha Kumbh will take place on April 27. The Maha Kumbh will begin on January 1st and will end in the month of April.