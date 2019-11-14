Stunning! An inside look at the features of the world’s first hybrid cruise

Luxury and sustainability merge together in the creation of this yacht.

The world’s first hybrid ship running on battery support has begun its journey with 450 passengers to Antarctica. It seems to be a fitting first expedition for MS Roald Amundsen. It is named after a legendary Norweigan polar explorer. Luxury and sustainability have merged together in the creation of this yacht. The ship was unveiled by a Norweigan expedition cruise company called Hurtigruten. The ship is 459 feet long and is equipped with the state-of-the-art battery packs that support Rolls Royce built, low sulphur and diesel-powered engines. They will reduce the ship’s CO2 emissions by 20 per cent.

It has all the trappings of a lavish cruise ship as well. It has luxurious cabins, an infinity pool, a glass-encased sauna and three restaurants inside it. The ship has almost 600 pieces of art inside it. These are handpicked by the queen of Norway herself. The art itself has been produced by young Norweigan artists. The ticket price of the cruise starts at $14,720 per person. The lavish cabins costs at least $23,046 per person.

The voyage of the ship starts at Valparaíso, Chile and the ship will spend three days at Antarctica before its return to Punta Arenas, Chile. Passengers can participate in activities like kayaking, hiking, whale-watching, and penguin-watching.

The ship’s interiors have Scandinavia-inspired design featuring wool, granite, oak and birch through its many cabins. The observation deck has a hot pool as well as an infinity one for the passengers onboard. It has 264 cabins as well as a wellness and sauna offering magnificent views. Amenities include a science centre where passengers can learn more on explorations and even attend lectures.

It’s not the only cruise ship to go eco-friendly in recent times. It was previously reported that a Dutch yacht-design company Sinot had unveiled a hydrogen-powered yacht model. That vessel would be 367 foot long and completely powered by fuel cell technology and liquid hydrogen.