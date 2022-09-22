Storii by ITC Hotels opens doors to boutique properties in Goa, Dharamshala; Eyes more launches in near future

The ITC Hotels Group has opened the gates of two of its new boutique hotels in Goa and Dharamshala. These have been launched under the banner of ITC’s Storii, which is a collection of handpicked boutique properties, designed to satiate the ever-evolving needs of the global traveller.



Storii by ITC Hotels, Goa is a boutique hotel that represents a confluence of Portuguese and Indian culture. Originally built in 1897 and called ‘Casa de Morada’ or home of happiness, this charming property was lovingly restored, and is now eagerly waiting to tell its Storii. On the other hand, Storii by ITC Hotels, Dharamshala tells the story of a contemporary retreat offering plush and stylish rooms with mesmerizing views, an all-day dining restaurant and other food and beverage outlets. This experiential property will also offer a well-being zone along with recreational activities.

Storii by ITC Hotels, Goa- Facade

Storii by ITC Hotels has added three more boutique properties in Sirmour, Solan and Kufri under the new Storii by ITC Hotels. The brand is planning to further strengthen its roots across Himachal Pradesh. Each of these properties is expected to offer a distinct experience so that no two stays are the same while discovering the picturesque beauty the state offers.



Speaking on the occasion, Anil Chadha, Divisional Chief Executive, ITC Hotels said that post-pandemic, the domestic traveller has not only explored destinations in India but also realised how much more there is to see and do in India. “At ITC Hotels, we analysed the changing trends and recognized the demand for a boutique, experiential offering. Storii by ITC Hotels caters to this segment in a way that attracts the discerning traveller who is looking for unique accommodation and comfort without having to worry about consistency and quality of service. We are grateful to our Owners for their faith in ITC Hotels and our decades strong operational excellence in hospitality,” Chadha said.



With the Storii brand, ITC Hotels brings bespoke experiences at diverse locations through hotels and resorts that are unique by character, design or heritage and strive to co-exist with the environment and the community. Every hotel under this brand will tell its own unique ‘story’ which could stem from its architecture, location, heritage, theme or even its facilities and offerings. This parameter is key for a property to qualify under the Storii by ITC Hotels brand even as there may be a lot more flexibility offered in terms of design approach, property size and a few other parameters.