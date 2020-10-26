  • MORE MARKET STATS

Staycations, nearby stays continue to trend in 2021: Report

October 26, 2020 6:32 PM

As life is returning to normalcy gradually, so has travel as travellers are making plans for 2021 for destinations either close to home or in their home cities, according to a report.

The Airbnb report is based on the search data from January-September on its platform for travelling during 2021.

Travel is seeing a comeback, but a new trend continues to define consumer preferences to consciously and safely reconnect with the places and people that matter the most, looking for places that are close to home or in their home cities in 2021, according to a travel trend report by Airbnb.

The staycation trend resonates with travellers, pointing to the perennial human need for new experiences, either for short stays or for stays that are a month or more, it added.

“As we come closer to 2021, transparency, trust and safety will be more critical than ever before, and will continue to set the benchmark for traveller expectations. Trends such as travelling closer to cities and working from anywhere will continue to see the interest.

“Importantly, this means that travel benefits more and more local communities economically, rather than being concentrated in tourist hotspots. We truly look forward to a future of travel that is inclusive, sustainable and regenerative,” Amanpreet Bajaj, General Manager – Airbnb India, Southeast Asia, Hong Kong and Taiwan, said.

The cities and towns featuring on the most searched-for list for 2021 include Karjat and Panchgani in Maharashtra, Manali in Himachal Pradesh, Mangalore in Karnataka and Mukteshwar in Uttarakhand. In 2021, living remotely will continue to define travel preferences with the rise with travellers looking for more access to open spaces, fresh air and wildlife, the report added.

