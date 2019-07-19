Statue of Unity: Viewing gallery to be enclosed days ahead of first anniversary

Statue of Unity is a colossal statue of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel who was the first Deputy Prime Minister of India

Statue of Unity: The viewing gallery of the world’s tallest statue which was severely criticised after the videos of rain water-logging was shared on social media, is now likely to see a complete structural enclosure. The management has decided to enclose the area of the viewing gallery premises as an emergency measure. Some news reports thrashed the government as well as the concerned maintenance authority of the Statue of Unity for their negligence in the matter of the approximately Rs 3,000 crore structure. The location is to host a series of events including the ceremony of its first anniversary where the prime minister is set to launch a series of almost 30 projects related to the Statue of Unity. Officials said that the only option to eliminate the issue of rainwater dripping and logging inside the gallery is to remodel the exterior of the gallery to keep the interior dry.

In a statement made to The Indian Express, Gujarat Chief Secretary and SVPRET member, J N Singh said that “Initially there was an idea of a glass enclosure but the designer suggested otherwise and we went with an open gallery. Now that this issue has been put to notice. we are open to turning it to an enclosure again with glasses or other available options.

The world’s tallest statue that stands high at 182 meters was in news for the issue of rainwater logging and water dripping from the ceiling on the day of the onset of monsoon in the region.

It was stated by the officers that issue related to rainwater occurred as the gallery was left open for tourists to enjoy the view of the Narmada dam and the Vindhya mountain range. Though the management was forced to take remedial actions over the criticism by the tourists.

The need to fix the issue is also important because the first anniversary of the Statue of Unity is nearing and is set to be celebrated with a series of events in October. Also, the site is set to host several important discussion sessions and conferences of cabinet level. The concerned officials have therefore been busy in fixing and promoting the site on social media. Also, PM Modi is set to launch as many as 30 projects linked to the Statue of Unity which makes addressing the issue a priority for the administration.

