Statue of Unity tent city: As Gujarat govt plans to reopen SoU, tent city to become spot for destination weddings

In a move to boost tourism in the state and revive the sector amid the coronavirus pandemic, the Gujarat government has planned to promote the Statue of Unity and the area surrounding the iconic site as a place for destination weddings. As per an IE report, the authorities have decided to map the Statue of Unity Tent City 1 as a wedding venue. Authorities have been quoted by The Indian Express as saying that the picturesque location that also has an open-to-sky setting with Narmada Dam in its backdrop that makes Statue of Unity Tent City 1 a compelling location for people looking for destination weddings.

The authorities of the Tent City 1 have made the booking open for weddings at Rs 2.5 lakh per package of 50 people. According to the IE report, the wedding venue has 60 tents, and two “Presidential Cottages’ and authorities managing the venue have said that the offering is affordable as they used to charge Rs 12,000 per night for each cottage before the pandemic hit the business.

A highly promising wedding venue for destination weddings that can boost tourism at the Statue of Unity site is situated just 4 kilometers away from the 182- meter world’s tallest statue of India’s iron man Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel. Gujarat government has adopted a Public-Private Partnership (PPP) model to develop Tent City 1 into an appealing site for destination weddings in collaboration with an Ahmedabad-based event management company Lallooji and Sons.

The Tent City 1 complex and its management have made a mark for themselves since the time it started functioning in October last year by successfully hosting prestigious events such as a World Bank Conference attended by the World Bank CEO David Malpass, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani. It has also hosted three weddings before coronavirus forced the management authorities to close the complex which also included a marriage from a prominent civil servant from the state.