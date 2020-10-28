  • MORE MARKET STATS

Statue of Unity: SpiceJet to begin seaplane service from Ahmedabad, Check dates, flight schedule, ticket prices

By:
New Delh | October 28, 2020 5:12 PM

Statue of Unity Seaplane from Ahmedabad: Initially, SpiceJet will operate two daily flights on the Ahmedabad-Kevadia route. Passengers need to pay Rs 1500 one-way fares under the UDAN-RCS scheme.

statue of unity seaplane, statue of unity seaplane news, statue of unity seaplane timings, statue of unity seaplane ticket price, statue of unity seaplane flight schedule, statue of unity seaplane date, statue of unity seaplane ahmedabadThe seaplane service between the Statue of Unity in Kevadia and the Sabarmati Riverfront in Ahmedabad will cut down travel time to just about half an hour. (Image- Gujarat tourism)

Statue of Unity Seaplane from Ahmedabad! Tourists will be able to reach the Statue of Unity via seaplane as SpiceJet is launching seaplane service. The seaplane service between the Statue of Unity in Gujarat and Ahmedabad will commence on October 31. The seaplane service will boost travel and tourism and provide last-mile connectivity, SpiceJet said in a statement.

The launch flight of the seaplane is scheduled to operate on October 31 on the occasion of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel’s birth anniversary. The aircraft will depart from the Sabarmati Riverfront in Ahmedabad at 10:15 am. The seaplane will reach the Statue of Unity, Kevadia at 10:45 am.

The seaplane service between the Statue of Unity in Kevadia and the Sabarmati Riverfront in Ahmedabad will cut down travel time to just about half an hour, SpiceJet Chairman and Managing Director Ajay Singh said.

SpiceJet seaplane flight schedule, ticket cost

Initially, SpiceJet will operate two daily flights on the Ahmedabad-Kevadia route. Passengers need to pay Rs 1500 one-way fares under the UDAN-RCS scheme. Passengers can book tickets on www.spiceshuttle.com from October 30 2020 onwards. SpiceJet is set to deploy a 15-seater Twin Otter 300 aircraft for these flights.

The first seaplane flight will leave from Sabarmati riverfront, Ahmedabad at 10.15 am and will reach Kevadia at 10.45 am. The seaplane will depart from Kevadia at 11.45 am and is scheduled to reach Sabarmati riverfront, Ahmedabad at 12.15 pm. Again at 12.45 pm, a flight will depart from Sabarmati riverfront, Ahmedabad, and will reach Kevadia at 1.15 pm. The last flight will depart from Kevadia at 3.15 pm and reach the Sabarmati riverfront, Ahmedabad at 3.45 pm.

Seaplanes can take-off and land both on small water bodies and short airstrips. Flights will be operated by a fully-owned subsidiary of SpiceJet, Spice Shuttle. SpiceJet has secured 18 seaplane routes under UDAN.

Spicejet completed trials of the seaplane in Nagpur, Guwahati, and at Mumbai’s Girgaum Chowpatt

