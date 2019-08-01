Statue of Unity: Soon tourists can enjoy home stays in villages around the world’s tallest statue in Gujarat

The administration of Narmada district is planning to introduce homestay facility for tourists visiting the world’s tallest statue.

If you are planning to visit the world-famous Statue of Unity in Gujarat, here is some exciting news for you! Soon, you can enjoy homestays around the iconic statue. The administration of Narmada district is planning to introduce homestay facility for tourists visiting the world’s tallest statue, located in Kevadia Colony. District Development Officer, Jimcy Williams was quoted in an IE report saying that a total of 116 houses have been identified in 22 villages around the Statue of Unity, where 252 rooms will be renovated as homestay accommodations for the tourists. According to Williams, the houses were shortlisted based on whether they are pucca houses and whether there is an extra or spare room in the house which can be utilized for the purpose. The condition of pucca houses was kept by the authorities as it will make the renovation process easy.

According to the report, the home stay project aims to empower and help the rural tribal women of the area to earn a living. The women from these identified houses will undergo training in maintaining cleanliness and soft speaking skills. Williams further elaborated, the revenue earned through home stays will be divided among the local contractors who will supervise at the local level and the women of the houses who will host the tourists.

For CSR funds to cover the cost of the project, various organisations have been approached as well, Williams said. Facilities, including construction or renovation of rooms as well as washrooms at each house, is estimated to cost between Rs 2 lakh to Rs 2.5 lakh each. As soon as the home stay facility becomes operational, all the details will be made available on the website for the public. Other than the homestay accommodation facility, the area also has two tent cities to house tourists and also Shreshtha Bharat Bhavan and Kevadia Circuit House.

The world’s tallest- Statue of Unity in Gujarat is twice the height of the Statue of Liberty in New York City and four times the height of Christ the Redeemer in Rio de Janeiro. It was inaugurated last year in October by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.