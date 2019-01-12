Statue of Unity: Seven unique features of the world’s tallest statue project you must know

By: | Published: January 12, 2019 3:13 PM

The statue is the core of this massive project, and subsequently the development of the Preserve around the Statue as a tourist enterprise is taking place with and intention to catalyze economic growth of the region and encourage future visitors.

statue of unity booking, statue of unity tickets booking online, statue of unity, statue of unity ticket price, statue of unity video, statue of unity image, statue of unity facts, statue of unity helicopter booking, statue of unity ahmedabad, statue of unity wikipedia, statue of unity total cost, soutickets, ram v. sutar, ahmedabad to sardar patel statue of unity distance, who built statue of unity, statue of unity online tickets booking, tent city narmada, valley of flowers statue of unity, statue of unity entry fee, statue of unity registration, where is statue of unity located, kite festival 2019 SOU, how to reach statue of unity from mumbai, statue of unity kaha par hai, statue of unity booking, stachu of unitiMany facilities are being developed / constructed as a part of this phase of the Statue of Unity project. (Image: Tarun Bhardwaj/Financial Express Online)

The towering Statue of Unity, the world’s tallest, is an engineering marvel like no other. Completed within four years and build with a budget of Rs 2989 crore, the statue was inaugurated by PM Narendra Modi last year on 31st October. The statue is located on Sadhu Bet islet in the Narmada River, 3.1 km downstream of Sardar Sarovar Dam in Kevadia. The statue is the core of this massive project, and subsequently the development of the Preserve around the Statue as a tourist enterprise is taking place with and intention to catalyze economic growth of the region and encourage future visitors. The facilities that are being developed / constructed as a part of this phase of the Statue of Unity project includes following main constituents:

statue of unity booking, statue of unity tickets booking online, statue of unity, statue of unity ticket price, statue of unity video, statue of unity image, statue of unity facts, statue of unity helicopter booking, statue of unity ahmedabad, statue of unity wikipedia, statue of unity total cost, soutickets, ram v. sutar, ahmedabad to sardar patel statue of unity distance, who built statue of unity, statue of unity online tickets booking, tent city narmada, valley of flowers statue of unity, statue of unity entry fee, statue of unity registration, where is statue of unity located, kite festival 2019 SOU, how to reach statue of unity from mumbai, statue of unity kaha par hai, statue of unity booking, stachu of unitiEscalators at the base of Statue of Unity.(Image: Tarun Bhardwaj/Financial Express Online)

1. The 182 meter tall, world’s highest, Statue of Unity
The statue is conceived as a naturalistic depiction of India’s Iron man Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel. The observation deck level in the statue is at approximately chest height reachable by high speed elevators, which permits views of the countryside and the nearby Sardar Sarovar Dam, an important tourist venue in its own right.

In the News | International Kite Festival 2019: Kite fliers paint the skies over Statue of Unity in vibrant colours

statue of unity booking, statue of unity tickets booking online, statue of unity, statue of unity ticket price, statue of unity video, statue of unity image, statue of unity facts, statue of unity helicopter booking, statue of unity ahmedabad, statue of unity wikipedia, statue of unity total cost, soutickets, ram v. sutar, ahmedabad to sardar patel statue of unity distance, who built statue of unity, statue of unity online tickets booking, tent city narmada, valley of flowers statue of unity, statue of unity entry fee, statue of unity registration, where is statue of unity located, kite festival 2019 SOU, how to reach statue of unity from mumbai, statue of unity kaha par hai, statue of unity booking, stachu of unitiTravelators at Statue of Unity and Bridge connecting SoU to the main road. (Image: Tarun Bhardwaj/Financial Express Online)

2. Road connecting M&VC and Shrestha Bharat Bhavan
An internal road, having length of approximately 5.8 km is constructed and improvements are being done to the existing road networks/bridges/culverts connecting the area of Sadhu Bet islet including demolition and upgrading the existing Suryakund and Panchmuli bridges located along the stretch of the road leading from Kevadia Colony to Sardar Sarovar dam which also has parking/transport sites adjacent to the town of Kevadia.

statue of unity booking, statue of unity tickets booking online, statue of unity, statue of unity ticket price, statue of unity video, statue of unity image, statue of unity facts, statue of unity helicopter booking, statue of unity ahmedabad, statue of unity wikipedia, statue of unity total cost, soutickets, ram v. sutar, ahmedabad to sardar patel statue of unity distance, who built statue of unity, statue of unity online tickets booking, tent city narmada, valley of flowers statue of unity, statue of unity entry fee, statue of unity registration, where is statue of unity located, kite festival 2019 SOU, how to reach statue of unity from mumbai, statue of unity kaha par hai, statue of unity booking, stachu of unitiMain bridge connecting Memorial & Visiting Centre and Sadhu Bet Island (Image: Tarun Bhardwaj/Financial Express Online)

3. Main bridge connecting Memorial & Visiting Centre and Sadhu Bet Island
The 300 meter long bridge connects main land near M&VC and Sadhu Bet islets where statue is being constructed. Architecturally beautiful bridge has nine visible piers and is surrounded by river water. The 26 meter wide bridge has airport-style tavellator on both sides of the deck and a middle bridge road.

Watch: Statue of Unity helicopter ride video goes viral

statue of unity booking, statue of unity tickets booking online, statue of unity, statue of unity ticket price, statue of unity video, statue of unity image, statue of unity facts, statue of unity helicopter booking, statue of unity ahmedabad, statue of unity wikipedia, statue of unity total cost, soutickets, ram v. sutar, ahmedabad to sardar patel statue of unity distance, who built statue of unity, statue of unity online tickets booking, tent city narmada, valley of flowers statue of unity, statue of unity entry fee, statue of unity registration, where is statue of unity located, kite festival 2019 SOU, how to reach statue of unity from mumbai, statue of unity kaha par hai, statue of unity booking, stachu of unitiContemplative Memorial Garden on Gallery Base roof and road from MVC (Image: Tarun Bhardwaj/Financial Express Online)

4. The Statue Base
There is an Exhibition Hall and Gallery at the at base of the statue. The base contains a two-level, contemplative Memorial Garden on its roof. The Exhibition Hall provides accounts of the life and accomplishments of India’s first deputy prime minister Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel and the history of modern India. Perimeter windows look out onto the Narmada River.

statue of unity booking, statue of unity tickets booking online, statue of unity, statue of unity ticket price, statue of unity video, statue of unity image, statue of unity facts, statue of unity helicopter booking, statue of unity ahmedabad, statue of unity wikipedia, statue of unity total cost, soutickets, ram v. sutar, ahmedabad to sardar patel statue of unity distance, who built statue of unity, statue of unity online tickets booking, tent city narmada, valley of flowers statue of unity, statue of unity entry fee, statue of unity registration, where is statue of unity located, kite festival 2019 SOU, how to reach statue of unity from mumbai, statue of unity kaha par hai, statue of unity booking, stachu of unitiSardar’s sculpture at SoU Exhibition Gallery. (Image: Tarun Bhardwaj/Financial Express Online)

5. Memorial and Visiting Centre
Memorial & Visiting Center, Bus arrival/ departure and ticket counter, Garden, Boat dock & ramp and service area is on the northern side of the Narmada River.

statue of unity booking, statue of unity tickets booking online, statue of unity, statue of unity ticket price, statue of unity video, statue of unity image, statue of unity facts, statue of unity helicopter booking, statue of unity ahmedabad, statue of unity wikipedia, statue of unity total cost, soutickets, ram v. sutar, ahmedabad to sardar patel statue of unity distance, who built statue of unity, statue of unity online tickets booking, tent city narmada, valley of flowers statue of unity, statue of unity entry fee, statue of unity registration, where is statue of unity located, kite festival 2019 SOU, how to reach statue of unity from mumbai, statue of unity kaha par hai, statue of unity booking, stachu of unitiViewing gallery and road from Kevadiya. (Image: Tarun Bhardwaj/Financial Express Online)

6. Viewing Gallery
The viewing gallery is at + 193 meter level (from the bottom of its underground base called Reduced Level or RL) and will have one view of the river on its way downstream and other windows that allow view inside the statue, its skeleton. The most attractive of the views in the gallery is from the front side of the statue, facing the dam from which one can observe the whole visitor centre, the dam, the reservoir and the reserve forest.

7. Shrestha Bharat Bhavan
An administrative complex / management hub cum hotel (Shrestha Bharat Bhavan) and Conference Centre is being constructed.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. LIFESTYLE
  3. Travel Tourism
  4. Statue of Unity: Seven unique features of the world’s tallest statue project you must know
Advertisement

Stock Market

Advertisement

Focal Point

GST relief for MSMEs: State finance ministers may recommend raising of threshold to Rs 75 lakh
GST: Work in Progress
GST relief for MSMEs: State finance ministers may recommend raising of threshold to Rs 75 lakh
GST reforms: FM signals fewer slabs; main rate between 12% & 18%
GST reforms: FM signals fewer slabs; main rate between 12% & 18%
After Arun Jaitley says moving towards standard GST rate, Chidambaram asks why govt’s goals are changing
After Arun Jaitley says moving towards standard GST rate, Chidambaram asks why govt’s goals are changing
Tata Harrier Review, Test Drive: Hits and Misses of India's most awaited vehicle in 2018
Auto Reviews
Tata Harrier Review, Test Drive: Hits and Misses of India's most awaited vehicle in 2018
2018 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Review: No Longer a Boring MPV
2018 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Review: No Longer a Boring MPV
Mahindra Alturas G4 India review: Mahindra flagship SUV drives high on Toyota Fortuner’s turf
Mahindra Alturas G4 India review: Mahindra flagship SUV drives high on Toyota Fortuner’s turf
Train 18 a super hit! Indian Railways asks ICF to make 4 more engine-less Train 18 sets this fiscal year
Train 18 Buzz
Train 18 a super hit! Indian Railways asks ICF to make 4 more engine-less Train 18 sets this fiscal year
Exclusive: Indian Railways rolls out Train 18-like MEMU train for short distance inter-city travel!
Exclusive: Indian Railways rolls out Train 18-like MEMU train for short distance inter-city travel!
Train 18 at 180 kmph! Watch phenomenal video of the engine-less train scorching Indian Railways tracks
Train 18 at 180 kmph! Watch phenomenal video of the engine-less train scorching Indian Railways tracks
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

Switch to Hindi Edition