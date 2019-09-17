Statue of Unity: PM Narendra Modi visits new tourist attractions near Sardar Patel’s memorial; watch

Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited the Kevdadia area of the Narmada valley.

On the occasion of 69th Birthday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited the Kevdadia area of the Narmada valley. World’s tallest statue, the Statue of Unity is located in Gujarat’s Kevadia where Prime Minister visited early on Tuesday and shared a beautiful aerial video. While visiting Kevadia, PM Modi paid visit to many tourist attraction sites in the area. Notably, the government has informed earlier that a number of projects will be inaugurated to make Kevadia a full-fledged tourist destination, with the Statue of Unity being the centre of attraction. As per the plan, these projects are set to be inaugurated on October 31 which marks the occasion of the birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel. Also, the Statue of Unity will complete its one year on the same day. It was informed by the government that numerous tourism projects will be revealed in a ceremony on October 31. PM Modi also visited some of these locations which make the whole area a perfect tourist spot. PM Modi celebrated his birthday by paying tribute to the Narmada River in ‘Maa Narmada Poojan’ ceremony. He also inaugurated Narmada Mahotsav.

Here are some of the scenic spots around the Statue of Unity and the Kevadia area that PM Narendra Modi visited on Tuesday. You can also plan your next itinerary in a way so that you can visit these places too!

READ | Statue of Unity: On his birthday, PM Narendra Modi shares stunning aerial view; watch video

Jungle Safari area:

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his visit to the Kevadia took a tour around the place and reviewed the tourism infrastructure of the Jungle Safari area, which is under final developmental work and is set to be inaugurated probably on October 31. The safari will be a one-of-a-kind experience for travellers and will accommodate various animals from all around the globe. Wildlife and nature lovers should certainly take a trip to this beautiful land which is home to the iconic ‘Statue of Unity.’

Cactus Garden:

On the occasion of his 69th Birthday, PM Modi visited the Cactus garden which is in the vicinity of the Statue of Unity. The Cactus garden is quite unique as it contains numerous varieties of Cactus. The beauty of the garden is enhanced by the scenic view of the Sardar Sarovar Dam in the background.

Butterfly garden:

PM Modi visited the Butterfly Garden in Kevadiya. He unleashed beautiful butterflies while visiting the garden where various types of butterflies can be found. A video of the same was shared on Twitter too.

#WATCH Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the Butterfly Garden in Kevadiya, Gujarat. pic.twitter.com/iziHRcMJVq — ANI (@ANI) September 17, 2019

Khalvani Eco-Tourism:

While visiting different places in the Kevadia, PM also visited the Khalvani Eco-Tourism site in Kevadiya, Narmada district, on Tuesday. The eco-tourism site is the best way to experience the Narmada Valley.

#WATCH Gujarat: Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited Khalvani Eco-Tourism site in Kevadiya, Narmada district, today. pic.twitter.com/UZMiK0r918 — ANI (@ANI) September 17, 2019

As you can see from Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visits to these attractions, there are plenty of options to enjoy the scenic and picturesque spots around this unique location.