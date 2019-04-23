Statue of Unity: PM Narendra Modi shares stunning video of its aerial view

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Monday shared a stunning video of the newly-built Statue of Unity on his Twitter timeline. Airborne, on his way to Rajasthan for an election rally, PM Modi shared the video and captioned, "Great to catch a glimpse of the Statue of Unity on the way to Rajasthan!" Great to catch a glimpse of the Statue of Unity on the way to Rajasthan! pic.twitter.com\/sG618SHqRL \u2014 Chowkidar Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 22, 2019 Standing tall at 182 meters, the Statue of Unity is world's tallest statue and is dedicated to the iron man of India Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel. Located at the Sadhu Bet islet in the middle of Narmada river, 3.1 km downstream of the mighty Sardar Sarovar dam, Statue of Unity is an engineering marvel. The Statue of Unity is 29 meter taller than China's Spring Temple Buddha. It is so tall that is visible from the space too! At 597 feet, India\u2019s Statue of Unity is now the tallest statue in the world and clearly seen from space! Oblique SkySat image captured today, November 15, 2018. pic.twitter.com\/FkpVoHJKjw \u2014 Planet (@planetlabs) November 15, 2018 Last year, in December, PM Modi urged Delhi-Mumbai fliers to spot the Statue of Unity during their flight. According PM Modi, he was told by his friends that \u201cthe Statue of Unity can also be seen while travelling in Delhi-Mumbai flights.\u201d \u201cSo, next time you are flying on Mumbai-Delhi route, do try to spot the Statue,\u201d he had asked fliers. Now he has himself done the needful while going for an election rally in Rajasthan. In a short period of time, Statue of Unity has become a hit among tourists and they have been flocking to the remote Gujarat town of Kevadia to catch a glimpse of the world's tallest statue. Government has started eco-friendly e-bike tours around the statue site and work on the construction of jetties for boating around the statue has also began.