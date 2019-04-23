Statue of Unity: PM Narendra Modi shares stunning video of its aerial view

By: | Published: April 23, 2019 9:34 PM

Standing tall at 182 meters, the Statue of Unity is world's tallest statue and is dedicated to the iron man of India Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel.

Statue of Unity, Pm narendra modi statue of unity, narendra modi statue of unity video, sardar patel statue of unity tickets, how to reach statue of unity from mumbai, statue of unity height comparison, places to visit in vadodara , distance between vadodara to statue of unity, statue of unity hotel booking , statue of unity booking, ahmedabad to statue of unity bus, hotel near statue of unityLocated at the Sadhu Bet islet in the middle of Narmada river, 3.1 Km downstream of the mighty Sardar Sarovar dam, Statue of Unity is an engineering marvel.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Monday shared a stunning video of the newly-built Statue of Unity on his Twitter timeline. Airborne, on his way to Rajasthan for an election rally, PM Modi shared the video and captioned, “Great to catch a glimpse of the Statue of Unity on the way to Rajasthan!”

Standing tall at 182 meters, the Statue of Unity is world’s tallest statue and is dedicated to the iron man of India Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel. Located at the Sadhu Bet islet in the middle of Narmada river, 3.1 km downstream of the mighty Sardar Sarovar dam, Statue of Unity is an engineering marvel. The Statue of Unity is 29 meter taller than China’s Spring Temple Buddha. It is so tall that is visible from the space too!


Last year, in December, PM Modi urged Delhi-Mumbai fliers to spot the Statue of Unity during their flight. According PM Modi, he was told by his friends that “the Statue of Unity can also be seen while travelling in Delhi-Mumbai flights.” “So, next time you are flying on Mumbai-Delhi route, do try to spot the Statue,” he had asked fliers. Now he has himself done the needful while going for an election rally in Rajasthan.

In a short period of time, Statue of Unity has become a hit among tourists and they have been flocking to the remote Gujarat town of Kevadia to catch a glimpse of the world’s tallest statue. Government has started eco-friendly e-bike tours around the statue site and work on the construction of jetties for boating around the statue has also began.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. LIFESTYLE
  3. Travel Tourism
  4. Statue of Unity: PM Narendra Modi shares stunning video of its aerial view
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax
Advertisement

Focal Point

Big drop in trade deficit with China? Only if Hong Kong is not counted
Big drop in trade deficit with China? Only if Hong Kong is not counted
How to boost exports: Suggestion to Modi govt as full fiscal trade deficit hits record high
How to boost exports: Suggestion to Modi govt as full fiscal trade deficit hits record high
Don't waste interest rates, use RBI policy statement as policy tool in itself
Don't waste interest rates, use RBI policy statement as policy tool in itself
Indian Railways stations are now stunning beyond belief! 8 revamped stations that will leave you awestruck
RAILWAYS
Indian Railways stations are now stunning beyond belief! 8 revamped stations that will leave you awestruck
UDAY Express: Indian Railways new luxury double-decker train is ready! Exclusive images, details here
UDAY Express: Indian Railways new luxury double-decker train is ready! Exclusive images, details here
No more train delays! Indian Railways to build rail flyovers near 250 stations; what it means
No more train delays! Indian Railways to build rail flyovers near 250 stations; what it means
Hyundai Venue design, interior pics out! Most feature-loaded SUV in its segment
Hyundai Venue design, interior pics out! Most feature-loaded SUV in its segment
Hyundai QXi (Styx) to unveil on 17 April: Bookings for Maruti Vitara Brezza rival likely to open next month
Hyundai QXi (Styx) to unveil on 17 April: Bookings for Maruti Vitara Brezza rival likely to open next month
MG Hector's new teaser out! Tata Harrier rival to be largest SUV in its price segment in India
MG Hector's new teaser out! Tata Harrier rival to be largest SUV in its price segment in India
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

BUDGET 2019

Switch to Hindi Edition