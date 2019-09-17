Statue of Unity: On his birthday, PM Narendra Modi shares stunning aerial view; watch video

PM Modi celebrated his birthday by paying tribute to the Narmada river at the Sardar Sarovar Dam in a ceremony called ‘Maa Narmada Poojan’. (Image: ANI)

Happy Bday PM Modi: The majestic Statue of Unity located at Kevadia, is being developed into a wholesome tourist destination with numerous projects being developed all around it. PM Modi on the occasion of his 69th birthday visited the Kevadia area. He shared a beautiful video of the Statue of Unity. The tallest statue in the world will complete its first year on October 31. On the occasion of the first anniversary of Statue of Unity and birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, a list of projects will be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in a grand ceremony. Today, PM Narendra Modi on the occasion of his 69th Birth anniversary on September 17 paid a visit to the Kevadia area and celebrated his birthday by paying tribute to the Narmada river at the Sardar Sarovar Dam in a ceremony called ‘Maa Narmada Poojan’. The scenic view of the dam was stunning and inviting, given that it is brimming with water. PM Modi was accompanied by Vijay Rupani, the CM of Gujarat on this occasion. PM Modi took to Twitter and shared an aerial video of the 597 feet tall Statue of Unity on Twitter and wrote, “Have a look at the majestic ‘Statue of Unity’, India’s tribute to the great Sardar Patel.” He also informed that he had reached Kevadia and will be visiting many places.

In the video that PM Modi shared, the grandeur of the majestic Statue of Unity is reflecting itself beautifully. Also, the Narmada river which is brimming with water adds more depth and beauty to the structure. Showcasing a misty environment, the location is a perfect getaway from the hustle and bustle of city life. The video of the Statue of Unity shared by PM Modi also gives a glimpse of the beautiful Narmada Valley and the lush greenery all around.

Reached Kevadia a short while ago. Have a look at the majestic ‘Statue of Unity’, India’s tribute to the great Sardar Patel. pic.twitter.com/B8ciNFr4p7 — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 17, 2019

Check out some these scenic spots around the Statue of Unity and the Kevadia area that PM Narendra Modi visited today. You can also plan your next itinerary in a way so that you can visit these places too!

Jungle Safari area:

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his visit to the Kevadia took a tour around the place and reviewed the tourism infrastructure of the Jungle Safari area, which is under final developmental work and is set to be inaugurated probably on October 31. The safari will be a one-of-a-kind experience for travellers and will accommodate various animals from all around the globe. Wildlife and nature lovers should certainly take a trip to this beautiful land which is home to the iconic ‘Statue of Unity.’

Cactus Garden:

On the occasion of his 69th Birthday, PM Modi visited the Cactus garden which is in the vicinity of the Statue of Unity. The Cactus garden is quite unique as it contains numerous varieties of Cactus. The beauty of the garden is enhanced by the scenic view of the Sardar Sarovar Dam in the background.

READ | Statue of Unity: Ahead of PM’s Birthday celebrations full-capacity Sardar Sarovar Dam adds scenic beauty

Butterfly garden

PM Modi visited the Butterfly Garden in Kevadiya. He unleashed beautiful butterflies while visiting the garden where various types of butterflies can be found. A video of the same was shared on Twitter too.

Khalvani Eco-Tourism

While visiting different places in the Kevadia, PM also visited the Khalvani Eco-Tourism site in Kevadiya, Narmada district, on Tuesday. The eco-tourism site is the best way to experience the Narmada Valley.

As you can see from Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visits mentioned above, there are plenty of options to enjoy the various scenic and picturesque spots around this unique location.