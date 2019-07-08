World’s tallest statue to get another upgrade! PM Narendra Modi to unveil mega projects at Statue of Unity site

The world’s tallest statue will complete one year of the inauguration in October this year.

A grand event has been planned to mark the first anniversary of the Statue of Unity. The world’s tallest statue will complete one year of its inauguration in October this year. The government has planned to inaugurate or start 30 peripheral projects associated with the Statue of Unity and on the anniversary occasion of the monument, PM Modi will be performing the foundation or inauguration ceremony for the launch of these projects.

The state administration and its various departments are making constant efforts and working day night to complete the list. Projects like Ekta Mall, a butterfly park, a nutrition park, a mirror maze, several state bhavans, Shreshth Bharat Bhavan, a safari park, a tent city and a tribal museum are few among the 30 that were planned. It is being speculated that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will also be laying the foundation stone for an upcoming aerodrome terminal at Pond 3 of the Narmada dam premises. The state government has also allocated as much as Rs 5 crore in the budget this week for the same aerodrome project.

Also read: Modi govt plans to boost tourism with development of 17 iconic tourist spots

New tenders have been issued by the authorities for the reinitiation of the helicopter service that allowed the tourists to take an aerial ride around the Statue and the Dam for Rs 2,900 per head. Earlier, the service got suspended as the contractor pulled out to catch the demands of the general elections earlier in April-May.

Officials refrained from commenting and were not ready to leak any pieces of information about the ongoing project or the details of planned ones. There is an ambitious plan by the Modi government to turn Kevadia colony into one of the most sought-after tourist destinations in that part of the nation as these vibrant projects get implemented on time.

It was revealed by some sources that the project also includes a “first of its kind in India safari park.” The safari park will house over 1,500 different species of animals which includes both Indian and foreign. An official of the forest department said that the plan is to import animals from international parks and efforts are being made to channelise the import of animals as soon as the area is ready. The safari park will be developed according to the natural habitats of the animals that will be a part of it and caged electric vehicles will be used to move visitors across the jungle.