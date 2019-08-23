Statue of Unity enters TIME magazine’s list of world’s greatest places 2019! Details here

Statue of Unity has now found a place in TIME magazine’s second annual list of the world’s greatest places 2019

Statue of Unity: India’s towering pride gets featured in TIME’s magazine list of world’s greatest places 2019! The world’s tallest statue situated in Gujarat, standing at a staggering height of 182 meters is one of India’s most prominent tourist attractions. The engineering marvel has now found a place in TIME magazine’s second annual list of the world’s greatest places 2019. The statue was unveiled last year and is built on an islet in the Narmada river. It stands tall near the Sardar Sarovar Dam and is a memorial to Sardar Vallabhai Patel, the Iron Man of India who was the country’s first Deputy Prime Minister. While the statue pays homage to Sardar Patel, it has now become a huge tourist attraction, pulling crowds from across the globe.

Meanwhile, many developments are slated to take place for the Statue of Unity, in order to sustain its tourism pursuits. Recently, it was reported that a world class zoo, namely the Sardar Patel Zoological Park, will be developed across an area of 1,300 acres near Statue of Unity, increasing the attraction for wildlife lovers and enthusiasts. The Central Zoo Authority has also given in-principle approval for the construction of the zoo. Additionally, boating will also be made possible near the statue as a jetty is being constructed in the Narmada river. This will enable the operation of boats and will ferry tourists around the memorial statue.

Interestingly, other than Statue of Unity, Soho House, situated in Mumbai has also been featured in Time magazine’s list of world’s greatest places to stay. The Soho House is located in a breezy, 11 storey building which overlooks the Arabian Sea. It houses a library, cinema with 34 seats, rooftop bar and pool. The Soho House boasts block-printed fabrics from the traditional Rajasthani culture, handwoven cane furniture, sari-coated lampshades. It offers the facility of hotel rooms, restaurants for non members.