Statue of Unity enters prestigious 2019 World Architecture News Awards

By: |
Published: May 20, 2019 7:30:15 PM

According to the World Architecture News website, the statue will generate around 15,000 direct jobs in tourism and allied sectors for tribal people every year.

Statue of Unity, World Architecture News Awards 2019, Statue of unity WAN awards, hotels near statue of unity, statue of unity location, sardar patel statue of unity, statue of unity cost, statue of unity distanceWith over 1.5 million visitors in just five months, the statue is a success story of its kind. (Image: Tarun Bhardwaj/Financial Express Online)

World’s tallest idol Statue of Unity has entered prestigious World Architecture News Awards 2019 in the mixed use category. On its website, World Architecture News said that the statue is built to withstand speeds of around 180 KM/second and can also endure an Earthquake of 6.8 at the richter scale. Towering over every other structure in its category at 182 meters, the statue is dedicated to India’s first deputy Prime Minister Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel. It commemorates his contribution in India’s freedom struggle and inspire visitors with the ideas of Sardar Patel viz., patriotism, unity, good governance and inclusive growth.

The website further adds that the Statue of Unity depicts Sardar Patel in a “naturalistic” way. The statue stands on a star-shaped platform over Sadhu Bet islet surrounded by Narmada river. Constructed by Larsen & Toubro Limited, the Statue of Unity has a steel frame which is covered with around 6,500 bronze panels supported by vertical cores.

Watch | Statue of Unity: PM Narendra Modi shares stunning video of its aerial view

At the Statue’s chest level, there is a viewing gallery for the visitors which offers a stunning view of the Sardar Sarovar Dam and the surrounding environment including Vindhya and Satpura hills and Narmada valley. Situated at the height of 135 meter, the viewing gallery can accommodate around 200 visitors at a time. With over 1.5 million visitors in just five months, the statue is a success story of its kind.

Also Read | Meet Narendra Modi, the paraglider! Revisiting the days when Prime Minister touched skies in Himachal, literally

According to the World Architecture News website, the statue will generate around 15,000 direct jobs in tourism and allied sectors for tribal people every year. “The statue of unity is a symbol of India’s national pride and integration. It is a tribute to the country’s engineering poweress and project management skills,” WAN website quoted N.Subrahmanyan, CEO & MD, L&T as saying.

The World Architecture News Awards is one of the world’s leading awards in architecture and showcases the best international designs.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. LIFESTYLE
  3. Travel Tourism
  4. Statue of Unity enters prestigious 2019 World Architecture News Awards
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

 

 

Advertisement

Focal Point

In gold we trust: India's household gold reserves valued at over 40% of GDP
In gold we trust: India's household gold reserves valued at over 40% of GDP
Renewable energy: Target likely to be missed by 55 GW
Renewable energy: Target likely to be missed by 55 GW
There will be no winners in US-China trade war
There will be no winners in US-China trade war
Indian Railways stations are now stunning beyond belief! 8 revamped stations that will leave you awestruck
RAILWAYS
Indian Railways stations are now stunning beyond belief! 8 revamped stations that will leave you awestruck
UDAY Express: Indian Railways new luxury double-decker train is ready! Exclusive images, details here
UDAY Express: Indian Railways new luxury double-decker train is ready! Exclusive images, details here
No more train delays! Indian Railways to build rail flyovers near 250 stations; what it means
No more train delays! Indian Railways to build rail flyovers near 250 stations; what it means
Hyundai Venue design, interior pics out! Most feature-loaded SUV in its segment
Hyundai Venue design, interior pics out! Most feature-loaded SUV in its segment
Hyundai QXi (Styx) to unveil on 17 April: Bookings for Maruti Vitara Brezza rival likely to open next month
Hyundai QXi (Styx) to unveil on 17 April: Bookings for Maruti Vitara Brezza rival likely to open next month
MG Hector's new teaser out! Tata Harrier rival to be largest SUV in its price segment in India
MG Hector's new teaser out! Tata Harrier rival to be largest SUV in its price segment in India
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

BUDGET 2019

Switch to Hindi Edition