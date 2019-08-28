Statue of Unity creates another record! PM Modi asks tourists to visit the site

Statue of Unity is a 597 feet tall statue of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel.

Statue of Unity: The world’s tallest statue, the Statue of Unity is on a spree of setting benchmarks. Days after the engineering marvel made its place in the Time’s 100 greatest places in the world, it registered a record number of tourists visiting the location. The tourist destination has registered a huge influx in the number of visitors in recent days. As much as 34,000 tourists visited the Statue of Unity on Sunday, August 25. This is the highest number of tourists visiting the Statue of Unity in one single day. Prime Minister Narendra Modi in a tweet on Wednesday also mentioned this achievement and expressed gladness over the emergence of the tallest Statue as a popular tourist spot. Statue of Unity is 182-meters tall statue of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, the first Home Minister as well as the Deputy Prime Minister of independent India. Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel was one of the prominent figures of Indian freedom movement and was also known as the Iron Man of India. The statue is dedicated to him for his contribution in the struggle for freedom and for the unification of India.

The statue is located at a beautiful location in Gujarat. The world’s tallest statue is built near Sardar Sarovar Dam in the Narmada Valley and provides some breathtaking and scenic views. The visitors get a chance to climb up to the chest of the statue through mechanical lifts and witness the serenity of the mountain ranges of the Narmada valley. Media reports suggest that as much as 2.06 million people have visited the destination since its inauguration by PM Modi on October 31, 2018.

PM Modi while talking about the achievement of the modern marvel on Twitter, wrote, “Excellent news vis-à-vis the ‘Statue of Unity’- it finds a spot in the Time’s 100 greatest places 2019 list. And, a few days back, a record 34,000 people visited the site in a single day. Glad that it is emerging as a popular tourist spot!”

PM Modi will also be inaugurating various projects related to the Statue of Unity in a ceremony to be organised to mark its first anniversary on October 31. According to reports PM Modi will be inaugurating or laying-founding-stones-for more than 30 projects related to the Statue in order to boost the tourism and make the destination an all-in-one tourist site.