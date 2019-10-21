One year of Statue of Unity: Lakhs of tourist visit world’s tallest statue, tickets worth crores sold; check details

The Statue of Unity is a 182-metre tall statue and it has been built to pay rich tribute to Sardar patel who is also known as ‘The Iron Man of India’. (Image: Tarun Bhardwaj/Financial Express Online)

Statue of Unity- the world’s tallest statue- is set to mark its first anniversary on October 31st. The statue, which was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on October 31st, 2018, has witnessed lakhs of footfalls making it one of the most prominent tourist destinations both in Gujarat as well as in India. The statue was dedicated to the nation on the 143rd Birth Anniversary of India’s first Union Home Minister and deputy Prime Minister Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel.

According to details shared by Gujarat Tourism Department official, total tourist footfalls at the Statue of Unity so far is around 26 lakh. The total amount of money earned through selling ticket is over Rs 57 crore. The figure is collected during the period of November 1, 2018, to September 12, 2019. In the previous year, total tourist footfalls across Gujarat was 5.75 crore. Total Non-resident Indian (NRI) and foreign tourist footfalls was at 12.35 lakh for the last one year, Gujarat Tourism Department official told Financial Express Online.

The Statue of Unity is a 182-metre tall statue and it has been built to pay rich tribute to Sardar patel who is also known as ‘The Iron Man of India’. Patel ensured that 562 princely states acceded to the Indian Union following the Independence. The Statue of Unity is located at Sadhu-Bet islet on river Narmada, approximately 3.5 kms south of Sardar Sarovar Dam at Kevadiya in Narmada district of Gujarat.

The Statue of Unity has overshadows other tall statues such as Spring Temple of Buddha in China, Ushiku Daibutsu in Japan, Statue of Liberty in the US, and Christ the Redeemer in Brazil. Spring Temple of Buddha in China stands a total height of 153 metre. Ushiku Daibutsu’s height is 120 metre. The Statue of Liberty’s height is 93-metre. The height of Christ the Redeemer is 38 metre.

There are major attractions for tourists visiting the Statue of Unity viz., the exhibition hall, museum, Wall of Unity, laser light and sound show, tour of Valley of Flowers, tour of Sardar Sarovar Dam and its dykes, boating, helicopter ride, sight-seeing of historical shoolpaneshwar sanctuary and temple, trekking in Zarvani Eco-Tourism area, bird watching, and shopping.