Statue of Unity to lose its tallest statue crown to one of these two statues in Ayodhya and Mumbai, find out

UP government is moving ahead with its plan to build a grand statue of Lord Shri Ram in Ayodhya.

On October 31, 2018, PM Narendra Modi inaugurated Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel’s memorial called Statue of Unity in Gujarat. With this, India become home to the tallest statue in the world. It took the crown from China’s Spring Temple Buddha which was 30 meter shorter than Statue of Unity’s 183 meter height. But one of the two upcoming projects in Ayodhya in Uttar Pradesh and Maharashtra’s Mumbai respectively will take this title from Statue of Unity.

Mumbai’s memorial for Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaji will be called Shiv Smarak. One of the striking features of the memorial will be its location. Sources told Financial Express Online that Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj’s statue will be located 1.5 km inside the sea on a man-made island made of rocks. Shiv Smarak will be facing Mumbai’s Girgaum Chowpatty beach. The total height of the Shiv Smarak monument will be 212 meter or 696 feet out of which the statue will be 126 meter or 413 feet in height, placed on top of a 84 meter or 276 feet high pedestal. According to media reports, the initial plan was to build a 192-meter statue but it was later increased to 212 meter. The proposed deadline for the completion of Shiv Smarak monument is 2021.

There are plans to have various modern facilities for the visitors in Mumbai’s Shiv Smarak monument including garden, a library, convention centre which can accommodate almost 10,000 people and food court. It will also have other facilities and attractions for visitors such as museum, exhibition gallery, amphitheater, helipad, and hospital. On December 24, 2016, PM Narendra Modi performed Jal Pujan ritual in the Arabian Sea off Mumbai’s coast.

Meanwhile, UP government is moving ahead with its plan to build a grand-statue of Lord Shri Ram in Ayodhya. Last week, UP’s Yogi Adityanath Government approved Rs 447 crore for the project. The statue will be part of a project to redevelop ancient Ayodhya town which is called Ram Nagari Ayodhya project. Apart from the statue, the Ram Nagari Ayodhya project also include building a digital museum, interpretation center, food plaza, library, parking, landscaping and other facilities for pilgrims and tourists. There is proposal to use the amount to buy land for the project in Ayodhya’s Meerapur area.

According to media reports, citing UP’s Principal Secretary (Information) Avanish Awasthi, the height of Lord Ram’s statue will be 151 meter, an overhead umbrella will be 20 meter high and the height of statue’s pedestal will be 50 meters. Thus the statue’s total height will be 221 meter making it 9 meter taller than Mumbai’s Shiv Smarak.