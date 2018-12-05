Statue of Unity becomes a tourist hotspot: Around 30,000 visitors come daily, say Gujarat officials

Statue of Unity, the 182-m-tall statue of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, in Narmada district of Gujarat. (PTI)

Statue of Unity: Winters are considered to be “Goa-time” in Indian tourism circuits but the country now has a new attraction which is drawing huge number of tourists everyday. It is not perennial Taj or Udaipur’s palaces but the 182-metre tall Statue of Unity. The world’s tallest statue, which is dedicated to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel stands tall in a river valley in Gujarat’s Narmada district, is fast becoming one of the country’s top tourist attractions drawing about 30,000 people every day.

Talking to news agency PTI, Gujarat Chief Secretary J N Singh and the Principal Secretary (Tourism) S J Haider said that daily figure of visitors at the statue site in the past few days is 30,000. Located on an islet, Sadhu Bet, in Narmada river valley near the Sardar Sarovar Dam in Gujarat’s Kevadiya, the statue was inaugurated by PM Narendra Modi on October 31.

According to media reports 2.79 lakh visitors came to see the statue in a month and its ticket sale generated a revenue of Rs 6.38 crore.

On Monday, United States Consul-General Edgard Kagan visited the statue site and spent time at the 153-metres-high viewing gallery. The experience of watching from that gallery is breathtaking as it gives a vast view of the nearby attractions including Sardar Sarovar Dam as well as the Vindhya and Satpura mountain ranges.

“It is a very impressive statue and I’m happy to learn the purpose behind its construction,” PTI quoted Kagan as saying after his visit.

The statue is built to pay tribute to Independent India’s first Home Minister who was instrumental getting 562 princely states to accede to the Indian Union after Independence.