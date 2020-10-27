Statue of Unity: Attention tourists! SOU to remain closed for 5 days; Check dates, visitors guidelines

Statue of Unity timings, tickets, guidelines: The SOU said it would not allow offline ticket bookings even as limited online tickets are being sold. (Image: Tarun Bhardwaj/Financial Express Online)

Statue of Unity timings, tickets, guidelines: Attention tourists, the world’s tallest statue – Statue of Unity – remains closed from today i.e October 27 till November 1, 2020. Statue of Unity, located in Kevadia Colony of Gujarat’s Narmada district, will be remaining closed as Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s scheduled visit on the occasion of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel’s 145th birth anniversary on October 31.

PM Modi will attend a host of events. He will inaugurate a number of tourist attractions around the SoU, including Kevadia Zoological Park and jungle safari. He will also launch a water aerodrome and jetty service. This will connect Kevadia to Sabarmati Riverfront in Ahmedabad.

The Statue of Unity has issued a notification stating it would remain closed for five days. Apart from the SOU, Jungle Safari would remain close from October 20 till November 1, 2020. The SOU said it would not allow offline ticket bookings even as limited online tickets are being sold. Generally, the Statue of Unity remains closed every Monday.

The Statue of Unity was reopened for visitors from October 17 with the “slot timings” after it was closed due to the Coronavirus pandemic. Other tourist attractions such as Jungle Safari, Children Nutrition Park, Vishwa van, River Rafting, Ekta Nursery, Cactus, and Butterfly Garden have also been reopened for tourists with their slot timings.

The SOU authority issued special instruction due to prevailing Coronavirus pandemic situations. It has said that ticket booking can be done by the website only and no offline tickets will be issued at any attraction. Visitors must use of face cover and mask. Visitors are not allowed to take group photography within the Statue of Unity premises. The visitors are being exhorted to follow the social distancing norms and advised to stick to time limits inside the attraction. Vehicles must be parked in designated areas. Visitors are required to be present before 15 minutes during their respective slot timings.