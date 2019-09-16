Statue of Unity: Ahead of PM’s Birthday celebrations full-capacity Sardar Sarovar Dam adds scenic beauty

The dam is totally filled with water and is attracting a lot of tourists in the area as the scenic beauty got enhanced.

The water level of famous Sardar Sarovar Dam at Kevadia in Narmada district of Gujarat surged to its highest capacity at 138.67 meters on Sunday evening. This has happened for the first time since its height was raised in 2017. Also, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on the occasion of his 69th birth anniversary has a scheduled visit to the dam site on September 17. The scenic view of the dam could be best experienced from the Statue of Unity which is the world’s tallest statue. The combination of Statue of Unity, Narmada valley and Sardar Sarovar Dam in the area is helping to develop it as a good tourist destination. The dam which is totally filled with water, is attracting lot of tourists in the area as the scenic beauty got enhanced.

Rajiv Gupta, Managing Director of the Sardar Sarovar Narmada Nigam Limited (SSNNL) told News18 that, “The dam has achieved its max capacity. The full reservoir level (FRL) of the dam which is 138.68 metres has been achieved.”

Media reports suggested that officials have informed that the release of water from the Narmada river upstream in Madhya Pradesh at a rate of almost 6-7 lakh cusecs (Cubic feet per second) from the past few days has filled the dam to max capacity. Also, the water in the dam is being retained in view of the flood-like situation in 175 villages around Bharuch, Narmada and Vadodara districts contributed to the alarming rise in the water level of the Dam.

Rajiv Gupta further added that the reservoir of Dam received water at the rate of 6.45 lakh cusec, on the other hand, the release rate of the water from the dam was just 5.81 lakh cusec.

Prime Minister Modi will visit the dam at Kevadiya to attend the ‘Namami Narmade Mahotsava’ according to a government press note. He will be accompanied by Chief Minister Vijay Rupani and others on the occasion. As the dam is a lifeline to a huge section of Gujrat, its filling up is a good sign. Almost 131 urban centres and 9,633 villages get drinking water from the Dam and also provides water for irrigation to a huge sector of Gujarat.

The construction of the dam has faced many hurdles since the beginning. The problems that were linked to the construction of the dam majorly included rehabilitation issues. According to the information provided by the government, the ‘Namami Devi Narmade Mahotsava’ will be held all across the state, while the main event will take place at Kevadiya. The event is speculated to be highly decorated with some prominent names from the political, corporate, entertainment and cultural fraternity.