Statue of Unity achieves another feat! World’s tallest statue crosses landmark of 50 lakh visitors

During the coronavirus pandemic, the tourism industry was brought to a standstill, causing the flow of visitors to the statue to be affected in 2020. (File image)

Statue of Unity: Gujarat’s iconic Statue of Unity has set a new milestone! Since it was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi back in October 2018, the statue has seen footfall of 50 lakh visitors, a report by news agency PTI cited a Gujarat government official as saying. Located at Kevadia in Narmada district Gujarat, the statue is an international tourist destination, since it is the tallest statue in the world. The statue is of utmost importance to the tourism of Gujarat. Anticipating the global attraction that the statue would serve as, the Statue offers multiple attractions for visitors of all ages.

The statue, which has a height of 182 metres, is a tribute to Iron Man of India Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, who was the first Deputy Prime Minister of the country. It has been built near the Sardar Sarovar Dam, on the Sadhu Bet islet. The inauguration of the statue had been held on October 31, 2018, to mark the birth anniversary of the politician.

Since its inauguration, the statue has been the talk of the town, with visitors from all over India and the world have visited the tourist attraction. To augment its attraction, several other attractions have also come up near the iconic statue.

The landmark achievement of the statue was shared by Gujarat’s Additional Chief Secretary (Forest and Environment) Rajiv Gupta in a tweet.

Since its establishment, the government has also worked at improving the rail and air connectivity to the site. While eight trains have been recently added from various sources, a seaplane service has also been started from Ahmedabad to Kevadia.

During the coronavirus pandemic, the tourism industry was brought to a standstill, causing the flow of visitors to the statue to be affected in 2020. The flow of visitors, however, began to revive after it was opened for public on October 17, after it remained shut for seven months.