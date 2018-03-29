State Government commences three day Rajasthan festival

The Indian Army will display a horse show, mock hostage rescue operations and other activities at the polo ground

A special police tattoo show and other activities were held today to mark the opening of a three-day Rajasthan day festival organised by the state government.

Governor Kalyan Singh was the chief guest in the opening ceremony which began with the traditional lighting of Rajasthan Festival Torch and artists playing Nagaras. Dog show and other activities were also held in the ceremony attended by Tourism Minister Krishnendra Kaur and Sports Minister Gajendra Singh Khimsar.

Earlier in the day, a traditional aarti was performed at Moti Dungri Ganesh Temple which was attended by additional chief secretary tourism Subodh Agarwal. An international festival of short films on culture and tourism was also inaugurated at Indralok Auditorium near Narayan Singh Circle today. In the festival, Agarwal said, “ The government’s special emphasis is on promoting tourism which is one of the key sectors in the state. 15 per cent of the state’s GDP is from the sector of tourism.”

The Indian Army will display a horse show, mock hostage rescue operations and other activities at the polo ground on the second day tomorrow while the closing ceremony will be held on March 30.