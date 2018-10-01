Start up Expo co-hosted by Lufthansa-TiE Delhi-NCR to open on October 6 in Delhi

The third Start-Up Expo, co-hosted by TiE Delhi-NCR and Lufthansa is set to open on October 6, 2018 in Delhi.

Over 100 investors, 500 experts and thousands of participants are expected to attend the unique one-day event, widely recognised as India’s largest ecosystem for start-up success.

Special attractions this year include the keynote address on Rising India by DIPP secretary Ramesh Abhishek, the grand finale of the Elevator Pitch contest as well as a welcome address on Dare to Dream by Rajan Anandan, president of TiE Delhi-NCR and VP-SE Asia & India of Google. There will also be TiE Institute sessions on funding, growth-hacking, women entrepreneurs as well as state startup policies.

Also present at the Expo will be Heike Birlenbach, senior vice president sales for Lufthansa Hub Airlines and chief commercial officer (CCO) for hub Frankfurt as well as Wolfgang Will, senior director sales South Asia for Lufthansa Group Airlines along with TiE Delhi NCR charter members.