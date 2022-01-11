Sri Lanka gets tourism boost with India’s help! New Colombo-Jaffna luxury train launched

The launch of the intercity rail service was highlighted by the Indian High Commission in Sri Lanka.

Sri Lanka luxury train: A luxury train service has been launched in Sri Lanka to connect the Jaffna district with the capital city of Colombo. The service has been started with the support offered by India in the form of a Line of Credit, marking a significant landmark in the strategic and cooperation ties between the two nations. According to a report by news agency PTI, the train, which was launched on Sunday, would be covering a total distance of about 386 km, going from Mount Lavinia suburb in Colombo to Kankesanthurai port suburb in the Tamil-dominated district of Jaffna.

The launch of the intercity rail service was highlighted by the Indian High Commission in Sri Lanka, which said that the development highlighted two important aspects of India’s development-oriented partnership with the island nation – the country-wide focus as well as development of infrastructure.

As part of the loan facility, India provided Sri Lanka with AC DMUs or AC Diesel Multiple Units. The inaugural ride was undertaken by Pavithra Wanniarachchi, the Minister of Transport of Sri Lanka. At the Colombo Fort Station, she was welcomed by Vinod K Jacob, India’s Deputy High Commissioner.

Boost to tourism in Sri Lanka

The train service, while equipped with luxury facilities, is likely to facilitate an increase in tourism in the Kankesanthurai port area. India has seen a significant rise in tourism due to luxury trains, with it not only contributing as a revenue source for the railways, but also enhancing the footfalls in the destinations that fall on the way. A similar trend can be expected for the Kankesanthurai port, which also has several tourist attractions.

The port suburb, of course, has the Kankesanthurai beach. However, apart from that, it is also home to the Hindu pilgrimage site – Naguleswaram temple. The temple is among the oldest shrines located in the region. The suburb is known for its temples, because apart from the Naguleswaram temple, it also has the Maviddapuram Kandaswamy Temple. Apart from pilgrim sites and the beach, the suburb also boasts of the Keerimalai Springs, which also add to its tourist appeal.

For people who are interested in maritime tourism, the natural harbour, its fort as well as the lighthouse are a major attraction.

Though the port city has rail service connecting it with Colombo, the capital city of the island country, the luxury train service is also an incentive for train aficionados and people who love to undertake luxury journeys, which can also work well for the tourism sector of Sri Lanka.

Other India-Sri Lanka projects

India is undertaking many different railway projects in Sri Lanka, according to the Indian High Commission, and supplying AC DMUs is only one of them. Other projects are also ongoing, it said, and include Line of Credit from India in the form of supplying passenger coaches to the friendly nation.

It is noteworthy here that as far as Sri Lanka is concerned, India has a total portfolio of more than US $3.5 billion for development, and of this amount, about US $570 million are entirely grant projects. India has been focusing on some sectors in Sri Lanka, and of them, modernising railways and creating infrastructure for the transportation service has been an important portfolio. This, the Indian High Commission said, corroborates with what the people and the Government of Sri Lanka prioritise.