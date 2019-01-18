Sri Lanka developing the Ramayana circuit to woo Indian tourists; expects 2-fold growth this year

By: | Published: January 18, 2019 9:13 PM

In 2018, around 450,000 Indian tourists visited Sri Lanka. Sri Lanka, has developed the Ramayana circuit to woo Indian tourists by identifying several places connected with the ancient Indian epic.

Ramayana circuit, Sri Lanka, Indian tourists, Tourism Development, Indian epic, cultural heritage, cultural heritage sites, Travel newsSita Eliya Sri Lanka. (Photo: Twitter)

Sri Lanka is expecting over two folds growth in the number of Indian tourist arrivals to the island nation this year, banking on the Ramayana Circuit and other common cultural heritage sites. The country expects total Indian tourist arrivals to cross one million mark in 2019, Sri Lanka Minister of Tourism Development John A E Amaratunga said. In 2018, around 450,000 Indian tourists visited Sri Lanka. Sri Lanka, has developed the Ramayana circuit to woo Indian tourists by identifying several places connected with the ancient Indian epic.

“We have rediscovered the Ramayana circuit. We have identified several spots and we are coming out with the authentic documentaries,” said Amaratunga. “Now we are targeting almost up to one million (10 lakh) arrivals with all the publicity which we are doing all what which we have to offer,” he added. Sri Lanka is also well-connected as there are around 27 daily flights from India to the island nation, he said. He assured Indian tourists that his country is safe for them and bad times are over now.

“Now they are coming for weeding and conventions also,” he said while addressing the media here at Business & Luxury Travel Mart (BLTM) 2019. In the BLTM, Sri Lanka is having the largest pavilion here. In BLTM 2019, 11 countries including Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Taiwan, Spain, the Philippines, Egypt and Dubai are participating. Besides, 15 Indian states are also participating.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. LIFESTYLE
  3. Travel Tourism
  4. Sri Lanka developing the Ramayana circuit to woo Indian tourists; expects 2-fold growth this year
Advertisement

Stock Market

Advertisement

Focal Point

GST relief for MSMEs: State finance ministers may recommend raising of threshold to Rs 75 lakh
GST: Work in Progress
GST relief for MSMEs: State finance ministers may recommend raising of threshold to Rs 75 lakh
GST reforms: FM signals fewer slabs; main rate between 12% & 18%
GST reforms: FM signals fewer slabs; main rate between 12% & 18%
After Arun Jaitley says moving towards standard GST rate, Chidambaram asks why govt’s goals are changing
After Arun Jaitley says moving towards standard GST rate, Chidambaram asks why govt’s goals are changing
Tata Harrier Review, Test Drive: Hits and Misses of India's most awaited vehicle in 2018
Auto Reviews
Tata Harrier Review, Test Drive: Hits and Misses of India's most awaited vehicle in 2018
2018 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Review: No Longer a Boring MPV
2018 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Review: No Longer a Boring MPV
Mahindra Alturas G4 India review: Mahindra flagship SUV drives high on Toyota Fortuner’s turf
Mahindra Alturas G4 India review: Mahindra flagship SUV drives high on Toyota Fortuner’s turf
Train 18 a super hit! Indian Railways asks ICF to make 4 more engine-less Train 18 sets this fiscal year
Train 18 Buzz
Train 18 a super hit! Indian Railways asks ICF to make 4 more engine-less Train 18 sets this fiscal year
Exclusive: Indian Railways rolls out Train 18-like MEMU train for short distance inter-city travel!
Exclusive: Indian Railways rolls out Train 18-like MEMU train for short distance inter-city travel!
Train 18 at 180 kmph! Watch phenomenal video of the engine-less train scorching Indian Railways tracks
Train 18 at 180 kmph! Watch phenomenal video of the engine-less train scorching Indian Railways tracks
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

Switch to Hindi Edition