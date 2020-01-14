SpiceJet, Vistara, IndiGo, Singapore Airlines announce new flights; check destinations, fares

IndiGo has announced flights from Kolkata to Dubai from February 16, 2020. Apart from this, IndiGo has announced flights from Kolkata to Doha from March 1.

Providing more options for travellers, SpiceJet, Vistara, Singapore Airlines, and IndiGo have announced new domestic and international flights. While SpiceJet, Vistara added new destinations to its network, Singapore Airlines increased frequency and IndiGo announced more flights under UDAN (Ude Desh ka Aam Naagrik) – Regional Connectivity Scheme (RCS).

SpiceJet flights schedule, fares

SpiceJet has introduced four new domestic flights. It has announced Ahmedabad-Aurangabad-Ahmedabad direct flights. The flights will be available on six days a week from February 15. The Mumbai-Mangalore-Mumbai flights will be available on a daily basis from February 10. SpiceJet is offering introductory all-inclusive promotional fares starting at Rs 2,999 on Ahmedabad – Aurangabad and Aurangabad – Ahmedabad routes.

You can book tickets at the SpiceJet website or via its official App.

Vistara flights schedule, fares

Vistara, a joint venture of Tata group and Singapore Airlines, has added Kathmandu, Nepal as the fifth international destination. Vistara will start operating daily flights between Delhi and Kathmandu from February 11, 2020. The bookings have been opened. Economy class seat in Delhi-Kathmandu flight will cost you Rs 9,999. The business class ticket will cost you Rs 39,999. The Kathmandu-Delhi economy class seat will cost you NPR 16,999 and business class ticket will cost you NPR 61,999.

You can book Vistara’s flight ticket at www.airvistara.com, and Vistara’s iOS and Android mobile apps.

Singapore Airlines has announced that it will start fifth weekly flight on Kolkata-Singapore route from March 29. Currently, Singapore Airlines (SIA) operates four weekly return flights – on Monday, Wednesday, Friday and Saturday – and SilkAir operates three weekly return flights to Kolkata. SIA also announced that its six-weekly flights on Singapore-Ahmedabad route.

IndiGo flights schedule, fares

IndiGo has announced flights from Kolkata to Dubai from February 16, 2020. Apart from this, IndiGo has announced flights from Kolkata to Doha from March 1. IndiGo has commenced flights connecting Gorakhpur and Prayagraj under RCS-UDAN scheme. IndiGo already operates daily direct flights connecting Gorakhpur with Delhi, Hyderabad and Kolkata.