SpiceJet to start 8 new flights connecting MP from Friday: Jyotiraditya Scindia

Under the regional connectivity scheme UDAN, financial incentives from the Centre, state governments and airport operators are extended to selected airlines to encourage operations from unserved and underserved airports, and keep airfares affordable.
SpiceJet will start eight new flights connecting Madhya Pradesh with Maharashtra and Gujarat from Friday onwards, Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia said on Sunday.
“Good news for Madhya Pradesh! Starting 8 new flights from July 16 onwards via SpiceJet: Gwalior-Mumbai-Gwalior; Gwalior-Pune-Gwalior; Jabalpur-Surat-Jabalpur; Ahmedabad-Gwalior-Ahmedabad,” the minister said on Twitter.
- Covid-19 Curbs Latest Updates: Delhi to follow color-coded plan, Rajasthan reopens cinema halls; check for other states
- New case surges a global worry but India must still aim to prevent a third wave, says WHO’s Dr Swaminathan
- World Population Day 2021: Need to work on women’s access to health services, says Divya Santhanam, Population Foundation of India
“The Civil Aviation Ministry & the aviation industry are committed to take UDAN to greater heights!” he added.
Under the regional connectivity scheme UDAN, financial incentives from the Centre, state governments and airport operators are extended to selected airlines to encourage operations from unserved and underserved airports, and keep airfares affordable.
Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.
Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.