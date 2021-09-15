  • MORE MARKET STATS

SpiceJet to start 38 new flights during Sep 15-25

September 15, 2021 5:09 PM

The airline said it will resume flights to and from Dubai, connecting it with Mumbai, Delhi, Ahmedabad, Kochi, Kozhikode, Amritsar and Mangaluru.

SpiceJet will start 38 new domestic and international flights during September 15-25, the airline said on Wednesday. In a statement, SpiceJet said it has launched flights on the Delhi-Surat-Delhi, Bengaluru-Varanasi-Bengaluru, Mumbai-Jaipur-Mumbai, Mumbai-Jharsuguda-Mumbai, Chennai-Pune-Chennai, Chennai-Jaipur-Chennai and the Chennai-Varanasi-Chennai routes.

The airline said it will resume flights to and from Dubai, connecting it with Mumbai, Delhi, Ahmedabad, Kochi, Kozhikode, Amritsar and Mangaluru. Ajay Singh, chairman and managing director, SpiceJet, said, “We are happy to announce the launch of 38 new domestic and international flights on our network.”

The launch of these new flights is a sign of steady revival not just for us, but for the entire aviation industry, he noted. “SpiceJet will be connecting Visakhapatnam with Mumbai, Udaipur with Chennai, and Delhi with Male for the first time on its network, and we expect these routes to do very well,” Singh added.

