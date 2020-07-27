  • MORE MARKET STATS

SpiceJet to operate its first long haul flight to Amsterdam on August 1

July 27, 2020

Special international charter flights are permitted on a case to case basis by the aviation regulator DGCA.

SpiceJet will operate its first long haul flight to Amsterdam on August 1 to repatriate Indians, the airline said on Monday. Scheduled international passenger flights have been suspended in India since March 23 in view of the COVID-19 pandemic. However, special international charter flights are permitted on a case to case basis by the aviation regulator DGCA.

“SpiceJet will operate its first long-haul flight to bring back Indians waiting to come from Europe. 1st flight departs from Amsterdam on Aug 1. Limited seats available,” the airline said on Twitter.

