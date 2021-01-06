  • MORE MARKET STATS

SpiceJet to operate 21 new flights from next week


January 6, 2021 12:08 PM

It will connect Jharsuguda in Odisha with Mumbai and Bengaluru with new flights, and operate bigger B737 aircraft on the Delhi-Jharsuguda route instead of the Q400 aircraft, "thereby offering additional capacity", the release said.

spicejet, spicejet flightsIn its bid to enhance connectivity between the metros and key non-metro cities, the airline has also launched new daily non-stop flights connecting Hyderabad with Visakhapatnam, Tirupati and Vijayawada.

SpiceJet said on Wednesday it would operate 21 new domestic and international flights from January 12.
The airline will introduce two weekly flights on the route from Mumbai to Ras Al-Khaimah in the UAE and increase frequency on the Delhi-Ras Al-Khaimah route to four weekly flights, according to a statement.

Scheduled domestic passenger flights resumed in India from May 25 after a two month gap due to the COVID-19 lockdown. Currently, the Indian carriers are permitted to operate 80 per cent of their pre-COVID flights.

