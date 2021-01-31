SpiceJet to launch 20 new domestic flights, check details here

The remaining four flights would be on the Kolkata-Pakyong route and Delhi-Dehradun route, said the airline’s press release. All 20 new flights would be started in February, it stated.?
Jaipur would be connected through 16 new flights to various cities such as Dehradun and Surat, it said.
Shilpa Bhatia, Chief Commercial Officer, SpiceJet said, “There can’t be a better time to launch multiple flights to connect this picturesque and historical city with other major cities owing to the perfect weather conditions for travel and tourism.”
Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.
Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.