SpiceJet to charge no fees for changes done at least 5 days prior to journey

April 17, 2021 6:28 PM

"Under the new offering, passengers booking direct domestic flight tickets from April 17 to May 10 can enjoy a one-time waiver on the change fee for the travel period between April 17 and May 15," it clarified.

As states such as Maharashtra and Delhi are going under partial or full lockdown due to rising COVID-19 cases, the airlines are giving more incentives to passengers so that they do not cancel all their travel plans.As states such as Maharashtra and Delhi are going under partial or full lockdown due to rising COVID-19 cases, the airlines are giving more incentives to passengers so that they do not cancel all their travel plans.

SpiceJet on Saturday said passengers will not be charged any fees for changing date or time in their tickets at least five days prior to the departure date.

Earlier, the zero fee was applicable only for changes done at least seven days prior to the journey, the airline’s press release said.

SpiceJet on Saturday said it has also introduced special discounted price for an array of add-on services such as SpiceMax (seats with extra legroom).

