SpiceJet starts Hyderabad-Nashik flight under Udan scheme

"The Hyderabad-Nashik route received a massive demand from the passengers owing to the trade and tourism opportunities possessed by the Nashik city," the statement said.

SpiceJet on Friday started operating flights on the Hyderabad-Nashik route under regional connectivity scheme Udan, an official statement said.

“The airline will be operating four weekly flights and will deploy its 78-seater Q400 aircraft. Nashik is the 14th destination to be connected under Udan by SpiceJet,” the statement issued by the Civil Aviation Ministry said.

Under the Udan scheme, financial incentives from the Centre, state governments and airport operators are extended to selected airlines to encourage operations from unserved and underserved airports, and keep airfares affordable.

“The Hyderabad-Nashik route received a massive demand from the passengers owing to the trade and tourism opportunities possessed by the Nashik city,” the statement said.

Post the successful launch of flight operations by Alliance Air on the Hyderabad-Nashik route in June, SpiceJet has become the second airline to commence direct flight operations on this route.