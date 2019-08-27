SpiceJet sale, offer on domestic flights: Fares starting at Rs 1,299; check dates, details

SpiceJet operates 550 average daily flights to 62 destinations, including 52 domestic and 10 international ones.

SpiceJet sale, offer on domestic flights: Flyers can now travel to their favourite destinations across India at low fares after SpiceJet announced its ‘Red Hot’ Domestic Sale. Flight tickets are available on the first-come-first-served basis and travellers can now plan their trip well in advance and make the most of the attractive pricing.

Spicejet flight booking, ticket prices: As part of this sale, SpiceJet flight fares are starting at as low as Rs 1,299. The four-day sale has started. The offer is valid till August 30, 2019. The travel period covered in this sale is till March 31, 2020. The offer is valid only for travel on non-stop domestic flights on SpiceJet’s network. SpiceJet flight tickets for sale can be booked on www.spicejet.com and the airline’s mobile app.

Spicejet said that sales fares are not applicable on group bookings and cannot be combined with any other offer. The fares vary from sector to sector depending on the travel distance and flight schedules. Timings are subject to regulatory approvals and change(s). Fares under this promo offer are refundable with normal cancellation charges, though changeable with a change in fee and fare difference, the airline said. “New season brings in new holiday plans for everybody. SpiceJet’s incredibly low airfares of our sale on some of the most beautiful travel destinations in India will make sure everybody makes the most out of their holiday plans,” Chief Marketing Officer, SpiceJet, Debojo Maharshi said.

SpiceJet operates 550 average daily flights to 62 destinations, including 52 domestic and 10 international ones.

Earlier on August 26, SpiceJet announced that the all-inclusive one-way fares begin from as low as Rs 3,999 for popular destinations such as Colombo from Chennai, and Dhaka from Kolkata and Guwahati. Tickets from Kochi to Male are available for as low as Rs 4,299, Bangkok to Kolkata for Rs 4,699, Dubai to Mumbai for Rs 5,399, Mumbai to Bangkok for Rs 6,899, Bangkok to Delhi for Rs 7,199.