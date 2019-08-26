SpiceJet sale: Now fly to Bangkok, Colombo, Dubai; Check fares, offer

SpiceJet offers flight tickets from Kochi to Male at Rs 4,299, Bangkok to Kolkata at Rs 4,699, Dubai to Mumbai at Rs 5,399, Mumbai to Bangkok at Rs 6,899, Bangkok to Delhi at Rs 7,199.

SpiceJet sale, offer: SpiceJet has launched ‘Red Hot’ International Sale! The SpiceJet’s offer on select international sectors would provide affordable flight tickets to people want to travel international destinations in peak season, the airline said.

SpiceJet has categorically mentioned that seats will be available on a first-come-first-served basis. Sales fares are not applicable on group bookings and cannot be combined with any other offer. The offer is applicable only on non-stop flights and fares vary from sector to sector depending on the travel distance and flight schedules and timings are subject to regulatory approvals and change(s).

SpiceJet flight schedule, fares: SpiceJet is offering one-way fare start from as low as Rs. 3,999 on Colombo-Chennai, Dhaka-Kolkata, and Dhaka-Guwahati routes. SpiceJet offers flight tickets from Kochi to Male at Rs 4,299, Bangkok to Kolkata at Rs 4,699, Dubai to Mumbai at Rs 5,399, Mumbai to Bangkok at Rs 6,899, Bangkok to Delhi at Rs 7,199. While the booking period is between August 26 and August 30, 2019. Travel period is till March 31, 2020.

Tickets for the sale can be booked on www.spicejet.com. Fares under this promo offer are refundable with normal cancellation charges, though changeable with a change in fee and fare difference.

“International holidays, especially during peak season, are always perceived to be a luxury and an expensive affair for Indian households. We aim to break this notion and offer ticket prices for international holiday destinations like Bangkok, Colombo, Dhaka, Dubai and Male at unbelievable rates which are close to domestic ticket prices. We expect the sale to make a valuable contribution in making successful international getaways for everyone looking for a festive holiday break,” Debojo Maharshi, Chief Marketing Officer, SpiceJet, said.

SpiceJet operates 550 average daily flights to 62 destinations, including 52 domestic and 10 international ones. The airline has a fleet of 77 Boeing 737, 32 Bombardier Q-400s and three B737 freighters.