SpiceJet passengers can now experience Dolby Atmos sound 38,000 feet up in the air

In a gesture aimed at making the journey of its passengers more entertaining and exciting, SpiceJet has brought the Dolby Atmos sound experience for its fliers more than 38000 feet up in the sky. SpiceJet collaborated with audio and visual experience brand Dolby to provide its fliers with Dolby Atmos sound experience.

The airline, in a written statement, said that passengers with the help of Dolby Atmos will be able to enjoy Atmos-enabled content including blockbuster movies, podcasts, songs and other media 38000 feet up in the sky. The sound experience will be enabled with content playing on the Dolby Atmos enabled devices as part of the airline’s in-flight entertainment system, the airline added.



The airline said that it has partnered with content providers such as Eros Now and Earhot to expand and enlarge its existing content library by adding latest Bollywood films, podcasts and other media content in an attempt to cater to the entertainment demand of its passengers. Speaking on the occasion of the launch of the Dolby Atmos sound experience, SpiceJet Chief Marketing Officer Debojo Maharshi said that majority of Indian travelers prefer watching Bollywood, regional films and original shows and podcasts.

Maharshi added that Dolby’s immersive audio technology will further add to the entertainment quotient on the SpiceJet flight. Talking about the development Pankaj Kedia who is the Managing Director, Emerging Markets, Dolby Laboratories said that his company’s goal is to enable spectacular entertainment experiences and the collaboration with SpiceJet enabled the company to not only cater to the audiences on the go but also passengers traveling on a flight.