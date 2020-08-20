SpiceJet operates London-Goa flight to bring back 240 flyers, set to fly Delhi-Toronto tomorrow

SpiceJet ’s international cargo network now spans over 41 international destinations

SpiceJet is bringing back 240 passengers from London to Goa. The flight departed from London Heathrow airport at 8:00 am (local time) on August 20, 2020 and is scheduled to reach Goa at 11:50 pm Indian Standard Time (IST). On its return leg, SpiceJet will repatriate 89 passengers from Goa to London. The return flight from Goa will depart at 2:30 pm (IST) on August 21, 2020 and is scheduled to arrive in London at 7:45 pm (IST). SpiceJet has so far has operated 585 charters repatriating around 95,000 flyers during the coronavirus pandemic.

SpiceJet is set to operate its second long-haul repatriation flight to Canada on August 21 and will repatriate 357 Canadian nationals and permanent residency holders from New Delhi to Toronto. SpiceJet will operate another repatriation flight on the Delhi-Toronto route on August 24.

SpiceJet has repatriated Indian citizens and foreign nationals to and from countries such as Italy, Canada, Philippines, Kyrgyzstan, Kazakhstan, Russia, Netherlands, UAE, Saudi Arabia, Oman, Qatar, Lebanon, Bangladesh, Maldives, Uzbekistan, Turkmenistan and Sri Lanka.

SpiceJet’s international cargo network now spans over 41 international destinations that include Rome, Almaty, Abu Dhabi, Baghdad, Bahrain, Bangkok, Bishkek, Cambodia, Cairo, Cebu, Chad, Colombo, Dhaka, Doha, Dubai, Guangzhou, Ho Chi Minh, Hong Kong, Huangzhou, Incheon, Jakarta, Kabul, Kathmandu, Khartoum, Kyrgyzstan, Kuala Lumpur, Kuwait, Male, Myanmar, Shanghai, Singapore, Sharjah, Sulaymaniyah, Tashkent, Ukraine, among others. The airline has also been actively using Ras Al-Khaimah airport as a hub for its cargo operations.

“London marks our fourth long-haul repatriation destination after Amsterdam, Toronto and Rome displaying our capability to quickly adapt to changing situations. These flights have helped Indian and foreign nationals stranded for months to get back home. SpiceJet will be operating many more long-haul repatriation flights in the next few days,” SpiceJet Chairman and Managing Director Ajay Singh.