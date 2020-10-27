SpiceJet offering Covid-19 test for flyers at homes; Check process, cost

Flyers in India get these services in Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Chennai, Hyderabad, Bangalore, Pune, Ahmedabad, Chandigarh, and Jalandhar.

SpiceJet is facilitating Reverse Transcription Polymerase Chain Reaction (rRT-PCR) test for Coronavirus for its passengers. Flyers can avail of the RT-PCR test for Covid-19 at their homes and test reports will be shared within 24 hours to 60 hours. SpiceJet is providing facilities across key locations in India and the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

Passengers, especially those who are boarding international flights, must obtain a Coronavirus negative test report. Travelers are often worried about the entire process being complied with various pre-travel requirements. Flyers, who have booked SpiceJet flight tickets, now have the option to book the COVID-19 RT-PCR test. The service is offered by VFS Global.

SpiceJet flyers need to visit the official website of SpiceJet — www.spicejet.com — to book the RT-PCR Covid-19 test. Flyers need to visit the “Add-ons” section. Passengers need to click on the “Book now” button to initiate booking. After that, they need to follow a few steps to book an appointment. Flyers are provided with options of either availing of the Covid-19 test at the doorstep or visiting a nearby laboratory. This will be done based on the passengers’ convenience and the available schedule. Flyers can also select an appointment slot and preferred testing location. Flyers need to submit personal details and identity proof to get confirmation.

Flyers in India get these services in Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Chennai, Hyderabad, Bangalore, Pune, Ahmedabad, Chandigarh, and Jalandhar. SpiceJet’s Covid-19 Test fees have been fixed based on the regulated prices set by state governments. Rates are fixed for both adults and children.

Flyers will get the Covid-19 test reports via registered e-mail within 24 hours to 60 hours. However, SpiceJet has ensured the confidentiality of the result.

Meanwhile, flyers traveling from UAE may submit their test samples at the partnered certified laboratory in Ajman, Abu Dhabi, Dubai, or Sharjah, or at a location of choice within the UAE. The test prices will start as low as AED 160 for both children and adults.