SpiceJet offer: Flyers can now book full row, more seats! Check details

SpiceJet offer: Flyers can now book the adjacent seat or a full row in a flight! SpiceJet is now offering this service under its ‘Social distancing @35,000 feet with SpiceJet extra seats’ offer. The no-frills airline is offering an option to its customers to book two seats or even a full row to make their travel safer during the Coronavirus pandemic. The ‘SpiceJet Extra Seats’ offer is applicable only to the airline’s domestic network.

Flyers can avail of the offer through SpiceJet’s website and app. They can also book more than one row through the SpiceJet’s call centre. Passengers can opt to book an extra seat or full row while making the booking or through the ‘Manage Booking’ section on SpiceJet’s website (www.spicejet.com). The facility is also available on its agent portal. This service can also be availed during the web check-in process and can be booked up to six hours prior to the scheduled departure of the flight, SpiceJet said in a statement.

In July, in a first-of-its-kind initiative, SpiceJet had announced a COVID insurance cover for its passengers. The insurance cover, ranges from Rs 50,000 to Rs 300,000 at a premium between Rs 443 to Rs 1564 a year (including GST), covers hospital expenses, and all pre and post hospitalization expenses for 30 and 60 days respectively. The insurance cover includes tests, medication, and consultations upon testing positive for COVID-19.

On August 3, SpiceJet had launched a limited period ‘1+1 offer’ sale. Under this special offer, SpiceJet is offering one-way base fares starting at Rs 899 (excluding taxes) for travel on the airline’s domestic network.

“While air travel remains the safest mode of transport, we have been constantly thinking on how to make the travel experience even more comfortable and safer. SpiceJet’s Extra Seat feature is a step in that direction. Passengers can now opt for this product and they will also be entitled to complimentary priority services,” SpiceJet Chief Commercial Officer Shilpa Bhatia said.