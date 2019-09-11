SpiceJet offer: Direct flights to Bengaluru, Kolkata, Aurangabad and Thiruvananthapuram

SpiceJet is also offering seats with extra legroom, welcome drink and refreshing towel, a complimentary meal with alcoholic/non-alcoholic beverage, comfortable pillow and blanket

SpiceJet offer: Now fly to Bengaluru, Kolkata, Aurangabad, and Thiruvananthapuram by direct flights. SpiceJet is offering daily direct flight on Delhi-Kolkata, Delhi-Bengaluru routes. Apart from this, the no-frills airline is offering daily flights on Delhi-Aurangabad and Delhi-Thiruvananthapuram routes as well.

SpiceJet fares, flight timings: SpiceJet has opened bookings for its direct flights to Bengaluru, Kolkata, Aurangabad and Thiruvananthapuram, fares are starting at Rs 3,499. Flight Number SG 8901 will depart from Indira Gandhi Airport (DEL) in Delhi at 6.00 am and will arrive at Aurangabad Airport (IXU) at 7.50 am. Flight number SG 8902 will depart from Aurangabad Airport at 8.20 am and is scheduled to reach Delhi Airport at 10.20 am. Flight number SG 8963 will depart from Delhi at 11.00 am and will reach Thiruvananthapuram International Airport (TRV) at 2.10 pm. SG 8964 depart from Thiruvananthapuram at 2.40 pm and will reach Delhi at 6.00 pm.

Flight number SG 8392 will depart from Delhi at 1.00 pm and reach Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose International Airport (CCU) in Kolkata at 3.25 pm. Flight number SG 8391 will depart from Kolkata at 8.55 am and will reach Delhi at 11.30 am. Flight number SG 8394 will depart from Delhi at 7.15 pm and will arrive at Kolkata at 9.40 pm. Flight number SG 8393 will depart from Kolkata at 3.55 pm and will reach Delhi at 6.20 pm. Flight number SG 8905 will depart from Delhi at 7.45 pm and will reach Kempegowda International Airport (BLR) in Bengaluru at 10.30 pm. Flight number SG 8906 will leave from Bengaluru at 11.10 pm and will reach Delhi at 2.00 am.

SpiceJet is also offering seats with extra legroom, welcome drink and refreshing towel, a complimentary meal with alcoholic/non-alcoholic beverage, comfortable pillow and blanket, and priority services (check-in, boarding, baggage delivery) under its SpiceMax category. However, SpiceJet has stated that flight schedule is subject to regulatory approvals and charges.

Flyers can book flight tickets at SpiceJet’s website https://www.spicejet.com/ and official app.