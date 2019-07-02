SpiceJet gives flyers the opportunity to fly at just Rs 888! Here’s how

SpiceJet’s monsoon offer gives an opportunity to book quick weekend gateways in a cheaper budget.

One of India’s budget airlines SpiceJet made an announcement on Tuesday to launch a limited period ‘Monsoon Sale’ offer. The airline informed that customers will now get to enjoy their monsoon travel with SpiceJet at low airfare starting from just Rs 888 for selected domestic destinations and Rs 3,499 for selected international destinations. The fares will be all-inclusive.

The booking period for the offer starts on July 2nd and ends on July 6th with a booking calendar open till September 25th. SpiceJet informed that there are limited seats that are available under this offer on a first-come-first-served basis. This monsoon offer gives an opportunity to book quick weekend gateways in a cheaper budget and enjoy the monsoon weekends at different destinations across India and across SpiceJet’s International network.

The offer could also be used as an opportunity to save and enjoy more on the tight holiday budget. It is an opportunistic monsoon sale offer for passengers as it offers more value for their bookings and airfare hardly get this low over the year to plan your vacays.

The monsoon sale offer is available for SpiceJet’s direct domestic flights covering popular routes like Chennai-Bangalore, Bagdogra-Guwahati. Whereas within the international network, the sale offer encompasses routes such as Madurai-Colombo, Chennai-Colombo, Kochi-Male, Guwahati-Dhaka.

The five-day monsoon offer launched on Tuesday 2nd July will remain available till midnight of 06th July 2019, whereas one can books tickets till September 25th this year.

The airlines informed that the tickets for this new sale can be booked on www.spicejet.com, online travel portals, SpiceJet’s mobile app and through travel agents. Tickets under this offer are refundable (only statutory taxes refundable), and also changeable, with a change-fee and fare-difference and along with this the ‘Blackout dates’ are applicable.

Adding to the excitement, SpiceJet also announced that the passengers who will book tickets through ‘spicejet’ website can avail a range of exclusive offers, which includes 25 per cent off on meals, seats, and SpiceMax, etc., by using promo code ADDON25. They can also get 250 bonus points by registering to SpiceClub during this promotional period. American Express Cardholders will get 50% off on SpiceMax seats on applying promo code ‘AMEX50’.

It is to be noted that sales fares are not applicable to group bookings and cannot be combined with any other offer. The customers can avail this offer only on non-stop flights and fares vary from sector to sector depending on the travel distance and flight schedules. Also, timings are subject to regulatory approvals and change(s).

SpiceJet is among one India’s most trusted airlines and operates an average of 581 daily flights to 62 destinations, including 53 domestic and 9 international ones. The airline has a fleet of 75 Boeing 737, 31 Bombardier Q-400s and two B737 freighters. SpiceJet offers business class seating – SpiceBiz – on key domestic routes.

The airline also informed that any queries related to the offer can be clarified by a call to their 24×7 customer care service.