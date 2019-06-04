SpiceJet launches Guwahati-Dhaka-Guwahati flight; check schedule, date, key details

New Delhi | Published: June 4, 2019 5:18:43 PM

SpiceJet flight booking, schedule: Booking for SpiceJet's Guwahati-Dhaka-Guwahati international flight has started.

SpiceJet launches Guwahati-Dhaka-Guwahati flight! The Gurgaon-based no-frills airline has launched Guwahati-Dhaka-Guwahati flight under the International Air Connectivity Scheme (IACS) on June 2. This was SpiceJet’s first flight under the IACS scheme. SpiceJet’s first flight under the International Air Connectivity Scheme will make international air travel much more affordable and convenient for more and more Indians, the company said in its statement.

SpiceJet flight booking, schedule: Booking for SpiceJet’s Guwahati-Dhaka-Guwahati international flight has started. SG-78 SpiceJet flight will depart from Lokpriya Gopinath Bordoloi International Airport in Guwahati (GAU) at 11:55 am and the arrival time in Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport Dhaka (DAC) is 1.20 pm. The operations will begin from July 1.

If you want to book a flight ticket from Guwahati to Dhaka, visit the website of SpiceJet- www.spicejet.com. Fill in details like boarding city that is Guwahati and select the destination city that is Dhaka. Select depart date, number of passengers and currency. Once you fill in these details, a page will display showing details of flights with prices. You need to select a flight suitable to your timing and then submit passengers’ details. Finally, you will be redirected to the payment page. Pay and take a printout of the ticket.

You can also book flight tickets via SpiceJet’s mobile app.

Earlier, SpiceJet had announced international flights to destinations like Hong Kong, Jeddah, Dubai, Colombo, Dhaka, Riyadh, Bangkok and Kathmandu from Mumbai.

SpiceJet is one of India’s most popular airlines owing to its low ticket prices. SpiceJet operates 584 average daily flights to 62 destinations, including 53 domestic and 9 international ones. The airline has a fleet of 70 Boeing 737, 31 Bombardier Q-400s and two B737 freighters. SpiceJet offers business class seating – SpiceBiz – on key domestic routes. The majority of the airline’s fleet offers SpiceMax, the most spacious economy class seating in India.

